SEPTEMBER 30 — On a cool misty Saturday morning in September, a unique gathering took place at Badan Warisan Malaysia to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tan Sri Mubin Sheppard’s death.

The event brought together an eclectic mix of people — young and old, of various races, both local and international — united in their admiration for this unsung hero of Malaysia’s heritage conservation.

Hosted by Badan Warisan Malaysia (BWM), the event was more than just a memorial. It was an opportunity for old friends of Tan Sri Mubin, as well as new members, to come together, share stories, and celebrate his enduring legacy.

I had the honour of delivering a presentation titled: 30 Years On: Remembering Tan Sri Mubin Sheppard, highlighting his pivotal role in preserving Malaysia’s architectural heritage.

A view of the cover for ‘Mubin Sheppard: Pioneering Works In Architectural Conservation In Malaysia’ by Zuraini Md Ali. — Picture via researchgate.net

One particularly touching moment during the event was a recollection shared by Puan Seri Elizabeth Moggie.

She fondly remembered Tan Sri Mubin as a man who, while difficult at times, commanded the deepest respect from those around him.

His tireless dedication to heritage conservation left an indelible mark on Malaysia, and his pioneering work is still felt today.

Tan Sri Mubin Sheppard’s legacy is vast. He was instrumental in establishing and revitalising several non-governmental organisations, including the Malaya Historical Society, Perkim, and the Malaysian Ex-Services Association.

His contributions extended to various government agencies, such as the National Archives, National Museum, and Film Negara, where he played crucial roles.

His literary contributions were equally remarkable, authoring numerous publications and books, starting with The Malay Regiment (1933-1947), The Adventures of Hang Tuah, and The History of Terengganu, all the way to his last work, Tunku: His Life and Times.

His passion for documenting Malaysia’s rich culture and history was also evident in his documentaries, such as Mak Yong.

In addition to his writing, Tan Sri Mubin was a driving force in identifying and conserving Malaysia’s forgotten heritage buildings, including Istana Ampang Tinggi, Masjid Kampung Laut, Istana Tengku Nik, and Gedung Raja Abdullah.

He was ahead of his time in recognising the historical and architectural significance of traditional, colonial, and modern structures, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

As an editor of several influential journals, such as Malaya in History and Journal of the Malaysian Branch of the Royal Asiatic Society (JMBRAS), he inspired public awareness and engaged experts in the field to promote conservation efforts.

More importantly, he inspired younger generations to appreciate and actively participate in safeguarding Malaysia’s rich heritage.

Approximately 50 attendees gathered for the event, a testament to the lasting impact of Tan Sri Mubin’s work.

Some were deeply influenced by him, while others were simply curious to learn more about this remarkable figure who devoted his life to a country far from his homeland.

As Professor Koo Kay Kim once remarked in 1996, “Mubin was a perfectionist, a committed man who got things done.”

Historian John M. Gullick echoed this sentiment in 2009, noting that “his love and passion for Malaysian history, culture, crafts, and arts made him a significant ‘public-spirited’ figure.”

Mubin’s only daughter, Lavender Buckland in 2008, poignantly reflected, “My father developed a warm affection and admiration for the Malay people, which lasted throughout his life.”

The event was a collaborative effort, with volunteers from various backgrounds coming together to create a meaningful experience.

This gathering exemplified the strength of community spirit and highlighted the transformative power of collective action.

It served as a reminder that when we unite for a common cause, we can achieve remarkable outcomes and inspire positive change.

As we reflect on Tan Sri Mubin’s legacy, we are reminded of the Malay proverb, “Harimau mati tinggalkan belang, manusia mati tinggalkan nama”.

Tan Sri Mubin Sheppard was indeed the man who gave architectural heritage conservation in Malaysia a history worthy of its own.

As we are still in the Merdeka months, let us honour his memory by visiting the museums and heritage buildings that still stand proudly across the country.

In remembering Tan Sri Mubin Sheppard, we celebrate his legacy, which continues to inspire us to explore, learn, and take pride in our heritage — ensuring that the stories of our past continue to guide us into the future.

* Sr Dr Zuraini Md Ali is a Senior Lecturer at the Building Surveying Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. She is also the author of Mubin Sheppard: Pioneering Works In Architectural Conservation In Malaysia (Penerbit UM, 2016), which won the Anugerah Buku Negara in 2021 and Anugerah Akademik Negara (book publication) in 2022. She may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.