SEPTEMBER 27 — As an avid traveller, I’ve often found myself drawn to Sarawak — a place that feels more like a journey than just a destination. Here, in the heart of Borneo, you’re not just exploring landscapes; you’re uncovering stories woven into every corner of the land. Positioned as the “Gateway to Borneo,” Sarawak stands as a living testament to how tourism, culture, and nature can seamlessly intertwine. With its vibrant rainforests, rich heritage, and commitment to sustainability, Sarawak stands as a shining example of what Malaysian tourism could aspire to be. In light of World Tourism Day, it’s worth reflecting on why Sarawak’s approach should inspire us all.

In fact, I was in Kuching recently participating as a tutor to young local and international musicians at the Sarawak International Band and Orchestra Festival (SIBOFest 2024). It was a spectacular event embracing musical excellence, bringing together both local and international musicians to immerse themselves in Sarawakian culture, music and food. There were cultural activities collaboration with At Adau, the Sarawak Traditional Music Ensemble and participants were served Kolok Mee, Laksa Sarawak and local fare. The highlight was the theme song Cat on the Waterfront, inspired by Sarawakian song ‘Bampa Lale Ame’ Tuyang.

From the moment we stepped foot in Sarawak, we were immersed in an authentic experience that’s hard to find elsewhere. There’s a rawness here that feels refreshingly unpolished — ancient rainforests that stretch beyond the horizon, rivers that snake through untouched landscapes, and communities that still live in harmony with the land. But what really sets Sarawak apart is its deep-rooted respect for its heritage, its environment, and the people who call it home. While other destinations often lose themselves in the rush for modernity and mass tourism, Sarawak has chosen a different path, one that prioritises preservation over profit.

An orangutan pictured in the Sarawak forest. From sea turtle conservation programmes to efforts to protect coral reefs, Sarawak doesn’t just invite tourists to witness its natural beauty; it asks them to participate in its preservation, according to the author. — Picture from Facebook/Tourism Malaysia Sarawak

Participants talked about the thrill of the trails of Mount Santubong or exploring the Gua Niah caves, newly inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, you get a sense of a place that values its past. These aren’t just tourist attractions — they are pieces of a living history that Sarawak is fiercely committed to protecting. This is a state that has managed to keep its soul intact, offering travellers a chance to not just see, but truly understand the land and its stories. It’s a stark contrast to many other tourist spots where heritage feels like a backdrop, diluted by the demands of modern-day tourism.

Sarawak’s success isn’t just in what it offers — it’s in how it offers it. The state has embraced sustainable tourism not as a buzzword but as a core philosophy. From sea turtle conservation programmes to efforts to protect coral reefs, Sarawak doesn’t just invite tourists to witness its natural beauty; it asks them to participate in its preservation. This sense of responsibility is palpable when you’re there. It’s in the respectful way that guides talk about the land, in the community-led initiatives that ensure tourism dollars benefit local people, and in the visible efforts to keep ecosystems thriving.

Sarawak’s vibrant culinary scene is amazing. We got to know that Kuching is recognised as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy reflects the diversity and richness of Sarawakian cuisine, which blends influences from the state’s 34 ethnic groups. From the iconic Sarawak Laksa to the deliciously comforting Kolok Mee, the food here is a cultural experience in itself. As someone who loves exploring local dishes, it’s incredible to see a city where every meal tells a story of tradition, innovation, and the meeting of cultures.

The state’s ability to attract younger generations of travellers is another area where Malaysia as a whole can take notes. Festivals like the Rainforest World Music Festival not only showcase global musical talent but also immerse visitors in the stunning natural beauty of Sarawak’s rainforests. For millennials and Gen Z travellers, who are increasingly seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences, Sarawak’s blend of music, culture, and nature is a winning combination.

What truly sets Sarawak apart is its commitment to responsible tourism. It’s not just about drawing in tourists but doing so in a way that respects and preserves the environment. For instance, diving in the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs feels special not just because of the stunning underwater views but because you know these reefs are being actively protected. This kind of stewardship is rare, and it makes a huge difference in how travelers experience the place.

The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day — focusing on peace and sustainable development — Sarawak’s model offers a powerful lesson. Tourism here isn’t just about profit; it’s about preserving the past, respecting the present, and securing the future. Malaysia’s broader tourism strategy would do well to take a page out of Sarawak’s playbook. By prioritising sustainability, celebrating authenticity, and putting community at the heart of its efforts, Sarawak has created a tourism experience that feels meaningful and enduring.

When I left Sarawak, I feel a deeper connection not just to the place but to the principles it stands for. It’s a reminder that tourism can be a force for good, bringing people together while protecting the very things that make a destination special. Malaysia has an opportunity to follow Sarawak’s lead, embracing a more sustainable and inclusive approach to tourism — one that can benefit communities, preserve our natural heritage, and offer travellers like me experiences that are both memorable and meaningful.

We will definitely be back.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.