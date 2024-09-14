SEPT 14 — Just like the rest of the world, dogs and cats are cherished by many as beloved pets here in Malaysia.

However, stray dogs often face a harsher reality, being rounded up and confined not only in urban areas like Kuala Lumpur but even within the grounds of university campuses — places known for promoting education and awareness.

When complaints about stray dogs arise, authorities tend to act quickly. But before taking any drastic steps, it’s important to pause and ask: Are all these complaints valid? Not every concern about stray dogs stems from a real threat, and some issues may be based on misunderstandings or fear.

By fostering greater education and awareness about how to live alongside these animals, we can encourage more thoughtful actions. Learning to co-exist with stray dogs doesn’t have to be difficult. I

In fact, with the right approach, it can be mutually beneficial for both humans and animals.

Instead of viewing stray dogs as a problem, we might consider the benefits they bring. These animals don’t usually pose a threat when left alone.

If they bark, it’s often a temporary reaction to their surroundings. By staying calm and not reacting aggressively, we can usually avoid any conflict.

Even without scientific evidence, most people are inclined to believe that stray dogs, much like people, have emotions too. When we capture, confine, or neuter them, it disrupts their lives and causes distress.

Allowing them to exist freely in their natural state is a kinder approach. In fact, a 2021 study published in the World’s Veterinary Journal concluded that stray animals are well-adapted to survive independently, utilising their natural instincts and behaviours to navigate and thrive in various environments.

Nature often manages populations more effectively than we assume, and the animals are well-adapted to surviving without heavy human intervention.

Stray dogs can also serve as natural protectors in their environments. Their heightened senses allow them to detect unusual situations, and their barking can act as an early warning system for potential dangers.

Instead of seeing them as a nuisance, we could recognise their ability to keep watch and even help us stay alert to our surroundings.

Dogs respond to how we approach them. People who project calm and peace will likely find these animals more relaxed, harmless and less reactive.

On the other hand, if we approach them with fear or aggression, their reactions will reflect that. Our ability to live peacefully alongside dogs often mirrors our own state of mind.

The issue of population control for stray animals is a sensitive one. While neutering programs are often seen as a solution, it’s important to consider the ethical implications.

Rather than relying solely on such methods, perhaps we can explore alternatives that respect the animals’ natural instincts while still managing their populations effectively.

For example, university campuses, with their large open spaces, could become safe havens for these animals. If the dog population grows too large, relocation to rural areas or agricultural settings could be a humane option. These dogs might even prove useful as companions or protectors in those environments.

Ultimately, the goal should be for us to build a society where humans and animals can co-exist peacefully. This requires collaboration between local authorities, universities, and the public.

Authorities are already working hard to manage urban animal populations, but by incorporating community feedback and education programs, their efforts can be even more effective in enhancing the welfare of both animal and community.

Universities could also play a role in raising awareness, conducting research, and leading the way in humane animal management practices. Together, we can create an environment where dogs and humans live in harmony, not conflict.

* Raymond Ooi is an elected Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, and a professor of quantum physics at the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.