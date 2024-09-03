SEPTEMBER 3 — In the rapidly evolving social landscape, Generation Z, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, faces unique challenges and opportunities. This cohort, having grown up in an era of rapid technological advancement and global connectivity, is redefining many aspects of life, including adab (respect) and priorities in relationships.

The concept of adab

Adab, an Arabic term, encompasses a broad spectrum of manners, morals, and ethical behaviour. In Kamus Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, it refers to prescribed Islamic etiquette on “refinement, good manners, morals, decorum, decency, humaneness.” Adab embodies respect, humility, and proper conduct in social and familial interactions, serving as a cornerstone of personal and communal integrity in many cultures, particularly in Muslim societies.

Gen Z’s deep immersion in digital culture, dominated by social media and instant communication, has led to a perceived erosion of traditional values like adab. Older generations often criticise Gen Z for what they see as a decline in traditional respect and manners. Several factors contribute to this perception. The brevity and informality of digital communication can sometimes be mistaken for disrespect.

Nuances of face-to-face interactions are often lost in text messages and social media posts. Gen Z also tends to challenge traditional authority and established norms more openly than previous generations. While this can be seen as a lack of respect, it can also be interpreted as a desire for more egalitarian and transparent interactions. Additionally, a strong emphasis on individual rights and personal freedom may be perceived as selfishness. Gen Z may prioritise self-expression over adherence to traditional social etiquette, leading to misunderstandings about their respectfulness.

Financial stability should not overshadow the importance of maintaining respect and nurturing relationships. — Antonino Visalli/Unsplash pic

New priorities: Love vs. money

The debate between love and money takes on new dimensions with Gen Z, shaped by unique socio-economic conditions, including economic uncertainty, the gig economy, and rising living costs. For many Gen Z individuals, authentic relationships and emotional fulfillment are paramount. This prioritisation of love over money is reflected in several trends. There’s a growing appreciation for emotional intelligence and mental health, with many young people seeking emotionally supportive and understanding partners.

Gen Z tends to value experiences and personal growth over material possessions, evident in their spending habits favouring travel, education, and personal development. Unlike previous generations that often equate success with financial wealth, Gen Z places a higher value on work-life balance and meaningful work, even if it means earning less.

However, harsh economic realities cannot be ignored. A 2023 survey by the Etiqa Insurance and Takaful group revealed that the biggest financial fear among Gen Z is not having enough savings. A majority highlighted insufficient emergency funds and difficulties in savings as top concerns, followed by poor credit scores and inability to afford healthcare or medical expenses.

Financial stability remains crucial, with economic pressures such as student debt, housing costs, and an unpredictable job market being pressing concerns. This often forces Gen Z to prioritise financial stability when making life decisions. Their adaptability is evident in a strong entrepreneurial spirit, turning to side hustles to achieve financial independence.

Balancing priorities: Adab, love, and money

The dichotomy between love and money for Gen Z is not clear-cut. While financial stability is important, it doesn’t overshadow the desire for authentic relationships and emotional fulfilment. Instead, there’s a balancing act where both elements are considered crucial for a well-rounded life.

The 2023 Etiqa survey provides insight into Malaysian Gen Z’s spending priorities. A significant majority prioritise buying property or a car, seen as significant milestones symbolising personal success and independence. Many prioritise travel, highlighting their desire for enriching experiences and personal growth. A considerable number prioritise self-pampering goals such as personal hobbies, indicating a strong inclination towards self-care and personal development. Interestingly, only a small percentage prioritise family care spending, reflecting a shift from traditional adab values emphasising familial respect and duty.

This shift in priorities is driven by economic pressures and a cultural shift towards valuing individual aspirations and financial independence. The digital age also plays a role, as online interactions can diminish time spent on familial responsibilities. While this shift indicates a redefinition of what constitutes a fulfilling life, it may have implications for Gen Z, potentially leading to weaker family bonds and a loss of communal support structures crucial for emotional well-being and societal cohesion.

Conclusion

For Generation Z, balancing adab (respect and manners) alongside love (authentic relationships) and money (financial stability) is essential for a fulfilling life. Adab fosters strong family bonds and community harmony, serving as a foundation for all interactions. Love and emotional fulfilment support personal growth and happiness.

While financial stability is crucial in today’s uncertain economy, it should not overshadow the importance of maintaining respect and nurturing relationships. By integrating these priorities, Gen Z can skilfully manoeuvre modern challenges and build a harmonious, well-rounded life.

* The author is a Senior Lecturer at Uniten Business School (UBS), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten). She may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.