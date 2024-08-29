AUGUST 29 — As the country continues to grow and thrive globally, it is a perfect moment to reflect on the unique benefits of being Malaysian. From a diverse cultural environment to vibrant economic possibilities, here are six main advantages encapsulating the essence of being Malaysian particularly fulfilling.

1. Rich cultural tapestry

One of Malaysia’s most cherished characteristics is its astounding cultural diversity. The country has a vibrant tapestry of ethnicities, with Malays, Chinese, Indians, and indigenous groups, all contributing to a shared cultural history. This blend of traditions is not only a source of pride, but also a substantial asset that enriches Malaysians’ daily life.

Festivals like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Gawai Festival and Kaamatan Festival are more than just holidays; they are vibrant celebrations of life and unity. It offers Malaysians the chance to participate in a variety of cultural experiences, fostering a deep sense of community and a unique perspective on global traditions. The cultural diversity in Malaysia generates an inclusive environment where varied cultures are embraced and appreciated.

2. Culinary excellence

Malaysia’s culinary landscape is a delightful reflection of its ethnic variety. The blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous cuisines create a culinary experience like no other. Signature dishes such as inevitable nasi lemak, delectable char kway teow, flaky roti canai, and savoury laksa are not only a testament to the country’s culinary creativity but also a journey of flavourful discovery.

Street food is an important part of Malaysian food culture, offering exquisite cuisines in a lively social setting. Food markets and hawker stalls serve as social hubs, making culinary experiences an integral part of daily life. This vibrant street food scene ensures both Malaysians and visitors can savour delicious, affordable meals while immersing themselves in community life.

3. Outdoor recreation and natural beauty

Malaysia’s breathtaking landscapes provide a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventurers. The nation is blessed with stunning beaches, glistening waterways, enchanting rainforests and breathtaking mountains. From hiking to snorkelling to wildlife observation, the outdoor activities available are as diverse as the natural settings they occur.

Highlights include the breathtaking peaks of Mount Kinabalu, the ancient rainforests of Borneo, and the pristine beaches of the Perhentian Islands. These natural wonders are not only a source of pride for the county but also a boost to the tourism industry as they attract global nature enthusiasts.

Attendees wave Malaysian flags, also known as Jalur Gemilang, as they watch a parade during National Day celebrations in Putrajaya on August 31, 2023. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

4. Kind and amiable people

Malaysians are renowned for their warmth and hospitality. This inherent kindness is a pillar of Malaysian society, visible in daily encounters and significant in community gatherings. Whether you are a local or a traveller, Malaysians are very hospitable. The generosity and friendliness of its natives create a meaningful and connected experience for residents and visitors alike, fostering a positive and inclusive atmosphere throughout the country.

5. Prospects for economic growth

Malaysia’s robust economy offers a wealth of opportunities for its citizens. The nation has established itself as a major player in several industries, including manufacturing, finance, and technology. Continuous investments in innovation and infrastructure contribute to dynamic economic growth.

The economy provides a wide range of career opportunities, with a growing demand for talent in the engineering, finance, and technology industries. Malaysians benefit from an economy that encourages both personal and professional development, creating a favourable environment for entrepreneurship and career advancement.

6. Outstanding healthcare and education

The Malaysian government prioritises healthcare and education, acknowledging their essential roles in developing a thriving society. The country is home to several prestigious universities and educational institutions that attract students globally. The provision of top-notch educational opportunities to Malaysians is guaranteed through scholarships and educational initiatives.

Malaysia also provides a comprehensive healthcare system in both public and private services. The country’s commitment to health is evident in its state-of-art medical facilities, highly skilled medical personnel, and public health programmes. By putting a strong emphasis on high-quality healthcare, Malaysians are guaranteed access to outstanding medical services.

The benefits of being Malaysian are becoming increasingly evident as the country develops and celebrates its rich history. Together with its natural beauty, culinary prowess, and cultural diversity, the nation is also renowned for its amicability, abundant business opportunities, and dedication to high-quality healthcare and education. These advantages contribute to a strong feeling of patriotism and a better standard of living.

As Malaysia rejoices its progress and accomplishments on this September 16th, it is evident that the benefits of being Malaysian extend far beyond mere nationality. They encompass a thriving economy, a rich cultural identity, and a steadfast dedication to the welfare of its citizens. By embracing these advantages, Malaysians continue to build a resilient and prosperous nation, showcasing the strength of their unity and the richness of their diversity.

* Dr Nurizah Md Ngadiran (Akademi Pengajian Bahasa, Universiti Teknologi MARA) and Safra Liyana Sukiman (Centre for Language Studies, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia)

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.