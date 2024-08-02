AUGUST 2 — I still remember vividly the early days of the internet, back when search engines were still finding their footing. Among them, Google emerged as a game-changer in 1998, revolutionising how we access information, by ingeniously ranking each web page using a unique “importance” identifier. Since then, Google has become synonymous with efficient search results, surpassing its competitors (remember Ask Jeeves?) and establishing itself as the backbone of the internet.

According to Internet Live Stats, a website that shares real-time internet-related statistics, Google now processes over 40,000 queries per second, which translates to approximately 3.5 billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches annually. The company has seen a steady increase in search volume since its inception, with a growth rate currently estimated at around 10 per cent per year. Notably, 16 per cent to 20 per cent of daily queries are unique, meaning they have never been asked (or in current term: “Googled”) before.

And in today’s digital landscape dominated by social media algorithms and generative AI, the skill of asking the right question holds more significance than ever before. It’s no longer just about finding information; it’s about navigating through an ocean of data and discerning what truly matters. With the right question, we not only find answers but also shape our understanding of the world around us.

Google has become the backbone of internet since its inception in 1998. — Unsplash pic

The ability to pose the right question extends beyond academic or professional settings; it influences how we interact with others and interpret our experiences. It fosters a mindset of curiosity and scepticism, essential qualities at a time where misinformation proliferates unchecked.

According to an Ipsos 2018 study, approximately 69 per cent of respondents reported encountering deliberately false reports in media, and 50 per cent admitted to having believed a story that was later revealed to be fake. This suggests a widespread experience with misinformation, contributing to a general distrust in media sources.

Therefore, the skill of asking insightful questions has become quintessential in today’s interconnected world. It empowers individuals to probe beneath the surface, to uncover various perspectives that shape our understanding of issues ranging from technology and politics, to cultural taboos and crimes.

As technology evolves, so too must our ability to interrogate its implications. Social media platforms, for instance, operate on algorithms designed to maximise engagement by presenting content tailored to our preferences and behaviours. While obviously convenient, this customisation can also create echo chambers, reinforcing biases and limiting exposure to diverse perspectives.

And last but not least, the capacity to ask meaningful questions is not only a cognitive skill but a mark of intellectual empowerment. It cultivates a mindset of inquiry and critical evaluation, challenging assumptions and fostering independent thought. Socrates, one of the most influential philosophers in Western history, is renowned for his contribution to the development of critical thinking and the dialectical method, often referred to as the Socratic Method. This method involves asking a series of probing questions to stimulate critical thinking and illuminate ideas. Socrates believed that through questioning, individuals could uncover their own understanding and arrive at deeper truths.

In essence, asking the right questions is not just about retrieving information. In a broader sense it embodies an approach to understanding and engaging with the world around us. It encourages depth over breadth, encouraging individuals to embrace the complexities rather than just skimming the surface.

In the face of rapid technological advancement and pervasive digital influence in our lives, let us prioritise cultivating questioning minds; both in ourselves and in the young ones. Encourage curiosity (in the good sense, i.e. tabayyun, not the gossiping sense), and teach the art of formulating meaningful questions.

By doing so, we would have empowered future generations to manoeuvre the intricacies of a digital age with clarity and purpose. So let’s embrace the transformative power of asking the right questions in each part of our lives.

Start today, and ask away.

* The author is an associate professor of biomedical engineering, and former Director of Corporate Communications Centre, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.