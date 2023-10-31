OCTOBER 31 — We, the undersigned, welcome the United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution adopted by 120 Member States on the Gaza crisis, which calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

Whilst it is a non-binding resolution, it has moral force and moral clarity at a time when these are most needed.

It also serves as a reminder that human rights are equal and inalienable rights that are guaranteed by a body of international law. It is indeed disappointing to note that some Member States declined to adopt a resolution that called for action on humanitarians grounds.

We wish to commend António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, who has been relentless in his defence of the human rights and humanitarian needs of the countless civilians subjected to the ravages of war. That the UN Secretary-General speaks without fear or favour is vital at a time when powerful nations acting with impunity must be held accountable.

Advertisement

We mourn with the rest of the world the needless loss of lives of thousands of civilians, including those of medical and other aid workers, and journalists.

We unequivocally condemn the Israeli government’s disproportionate attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, where civilian lives seem to have been made expendable and children are forced to face the full wrath of a heinous war.

We denounce Hamas for the killing and kidnapping of Israeli civilians, but such horrendous acts do not justify the sustained collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. What is unfolding in real time before our eyes is nothing less than a genocide.

Advertisement

The cruel and indefensible deprivation of food, water and electricity is a violation of the rules of war set out in international humanitarian law, and of UN resolutions.

Most disappointing is the unqualified support of the US and other Western nations for Israel, and worse, their complete lack of outrage or empathy for the grave loss of Palestinian lives.

The views we give voice to here have been expressed repeatedly by many. If these wars have taught us one thing, it is that human rights really do matter. Only when we see such an abhorrent violation of human rights, do we wake up to their immeasurable value.

An injured Palestinian is assisted at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 30, 2023. — Reuters pic

Never again can those nations complicit in this genocide claim moral authority or leadership on matters of human rights, justice and democracy. Indeed, their dismal failure to uphold the most basic of human rights and respect for human life, is an affront to human decency and dignity.

“Despite all the ghastliness that is around, human beings are made for goodness. The ones who ought to be held in high regard are not the ones who are militarily powerful, nor even economically prosperous. They are the ones who have a commitment to try and make the world a better place.” ~Desmond Tutu

Past Presidents of the Malaysian Bar

Zainur Zakaria



Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari



Yeo Yang Poh



Ambiga Sreenevasan



Ragunath Kesavan



Lim Chee Wee



Christopher Leong

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.