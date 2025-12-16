PONTIAN, Dec 16 — Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malakoff) has clarified that the equipment involved in the incident at the Tanjung Bin Complex jetty on Saturday was a coal unloader, not a crane.

In a statement today, the company explained that the coal unloader was undergoing maintenance and was not operational at the time of the incident.

The Tanjung Bin Complex jetty has a total of five coal unloaders, one of which was affected. The remaining four continue to operate as normal.

“Operations at the jetty, as well as at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant and Tanjung Bin Energy Power Plant, remain unaffected.

“The jetty and the power plant are physically separate, and the incident has not impacted plant operations,” the company said, assuring stakeholders that the incident does not affect the group’s ongoing or future projects.

Malakoff confirmed that an internal investigation into the incident is in progress and said it is cooperating fully with the relevant regulatory authorities, including the Department of Occupational Safety and Health.

“As the investigation is ongoing, it would be premature to draw any conclusion at this stage. We will share further information once the findings are confirmed.

“We are fully committed to safety, operational integrity, and transparency, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate,” the company said.

On Saturday, a coal unloader collapsed during maintenance work, resulting in the deaths of two contractor workers and leaving three others injured at the Tanjung Bin Complex jetty in Kukup.

On Sunday, Malakoff reported that one of the three injured personnel has since been discharged from the hospital, while the remaining two continue to receive medical care. — Bernama