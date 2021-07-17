Senior citizens unable to get Covid-19 vaccination — Disappointed Malaysian

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 17 — I would like to highlight a group of people who appear to have been overlooked in the national covid-19 immunisation campaign: those of us who registered for the Astrazeneca vaccine, and then cancelled our appointments, specifically for us who chose “Decide not to take vaccine”

I cancelled my appointment of May 27, 2021.

We are supposed to be placed back in the normal vaccine queue, and on the MySejahtera vaccine timeline, under the heading “1st Appointment”, we see “Unable to attend” Reason: “Decide not to take vaccine”. There is a red coloured cross heading this line.

Here’s where our nightmare begins: This “unable to attend” stage seems to be stuck forever in limbo, and we are not given a new appointment. I have called PICK Hotlilne 1800888828, hundreds of times, and each time the agent says the problem will be solved, and we will get a new appointment “soon”, but the red cross stays stubbornly planted, with no new appointments forthcoming.

Using the MySejahtera Helpdesk is also fruitless: I have used almost every relevant item of the Helpdesk, and all I ever get are automated emails sent by a robot. I cannot recall ever receiving a reply from a human being. Needless to say, no new appointments again.

I have also filled in the form at citf.mosti.gov.my, to similar results.

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

I actually happened to get on the backup list of a clinic PPV, but alas, when I got a slot, the PPV was unable to log my NRIC onto the system, because of the stuck vaccine timeline, with the dreaded red cross, and they told me that unless the Red Cross gets cleared, I am not getting any vaccine.

I have approached the agents at some PPVs, who all tell me there is nothing they can do to reset the vaccine timeline, and I just have to wait for the red cross sign to clear.

How frustrating! People want to give me a vaccine, but I cannot get it, because of a (software?) bug.

I appeal to the authorities to look into this issue, because I am a senior citizen, and it seems Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will have to miss his goal of vaccinating all seniors (in Klang Valley?) by August 1.

Sincerely,

Disappointed

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.