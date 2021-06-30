On the appeal of ‘talking things out’ — ISIS Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 30 — Multilateral dialogues have often been criticised for being “talk shops” that pay the most basic of lip services to a problem, without resolving anything.

Yet, at times like now — the Covid-19 pandemic, political polarisation and a stalled global economy — such dialogues are more important than ever.

In the past, they have produced decisions that lead to outcomes that include adopting internationally accepted human rights instruments, establishing peacekeeping operations and co-ordinating crisis-management efforts against disease outbreaks.

The fact that many such arrangements have started unravelling two years into the pandemic is quite telling of the effects brought about by the removal of such platforms.

The inability to convene regularly has removed a well-used tool of damage control and problem-solving, leaving a void for constructive resolutions.

And at a time of travel restrictions and surging caseloads, there are additional complications in maintaining the relevance of multilateral dialogue as decision-makers are preoccupied with the optics of assuaging their domestic audiences. It reflects the glaring lack of appreciation that many of these struggles are complex and global in nature, not isolated incidents.

If anything, we need a more efficient and responsive multilateral system, supported by more, not less, concerted and collective action.

While the current age of social distancing and virtual meetings has seen less of the traditional character and nature of such dialogues, the tentative foray back into face-to-face meetings is both encouraging and a testament to the importance of maintaining these dialogues.

One of the notable examples this year was the recent G7 meetings, where the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom met with expectations of taking measures towards global recovery and resilience building.

In addition to such pressing matters, they have also brought back discussions of relevant areas, such as tackling global economic issues, health emergencies, international security, energy policies and the climate crisis.

Closer to home, Asean has been hosting more physical meetings after nearly two years of online meetings. The Asean-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier in June was an example of one of the latest attempts to exchange views and explore collaborative ways to manage the pandemic.

The meeting also highlighted the dispute settlement and negotiation capabilities of groups such as Asean, as they also addressed sensitive matters such as the developments in Myanmar, the reopening of borders and the tensions in the South China Sea.

The commitment shows the relevance and endurance of such groupings. However, they would need to prove to both proponents and detractors that they can deliver on these promises or retain their status as just “talk shops.” And for such values to remain, they need to be internalised beyond the official circles and policy buzzwords and filter down to the societal level.

Last year, the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia was forced to cancel its flagship conference — the Asia-Pacific Roundtable. This year, we are back to share the opportunity.

We are aware that Malaysia is still battling the pandemic and its related problems, such as the vaccine rollout and the economic fallout from the various movement-control orders.

Yet, we are forging ahead with the 34th APR, because in a time of great uncertainty, there is an even greater need for policymakers, but also think-tanks, academics, media representatives and senior government officials to engage in candid dialogue on discourses that impact on national policies and developments within the region.

It is a fully virtual and free event, allowing us to bridge the gap between decision-makers and citizens to find imaginative and innovative ways to deal with new issues and problems.

In our increasingly connected world, we need creativity, fresh ideas and broad engagement on an international scale. Being inclusive in regional and global cooperation will prepare us for the next disruption ahead and prevent it from becoming compounding issues that become too unwieldy to ignore.

