Three suggestions for the National Immunisation Programme to move forward — Angeline Lim

JUNE 2 — National Immunisation Programme (NIP) Co-ordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has responded quickly to calls for private GP participation in the Covid-19 NIP.

He announced that 500 private GPs will begin vaccinating by mid-June, and 1,000 by end-June.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has also given an assurance that Malaysia will complete the NIP by this year-end. The rakyat will surely be closely tracking this, so that we can cheer along when the goal is achieved!

So far, NIP has been rolled out at a snail’s pace compared with many other countries. Even with an increase in vaccination rate recently, there is still much room for improvement.

I would like to make three suggestions to move the NIP forward.

1. Reduce red tape for GPs to participate

It was announced that 2,500 private GPs have registered to participate in NIP to date. The question that comes to mind is, what about the remaining 4,500 private GPs in the country? Are they unconcerned for the welfare of their patients, and for Malaysian citizens at large?

I believe this is not the case. Rather, it may be red tape that is deterring their participation. The ProtectHealth website, where GPs can sign on for the programme, gives an extensive list of requirements.

Among them, clinics need to have suitable IT devices with internet access for vaccination verification. That alone would disqualify many clinics, especially in rural areas.

Surely accommodation can be made for clinics that are not so sophisticatedly wired up.

Another requirement is for the clinics to have cold chain equipment. I believe every clinic would already be equipped with a pharmaceutical fridge (2 to 8°C) to store regular flu and other jabs, and that should suffice. They should not be burdened with having to buy additional equipment.

In this time of acute crisis, I urge the authorities to review and remove all bureaucratic and logistical obstacles for our private GPs to join the programme in full force.

People wait to receive their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

2. Be transparent in providing daily figures

To move NIP forward, all parties need to have absolute clarity on its status and progress. Only when gaps are identified, can they be closed.

I urge the minister in charge to provide with immediate effect, the following information on a regular basis:

Number of vaccinations administered per day. In addition, a seven-day average of the vaccination rate will give a realistic view on the ground. If the target of 150,000 doses per day is not met, what are the mitigations?

Amount of vaccines in hand. This figure should be updated constantly. We are told that by July, Malaysia will receive nearly 16 million more doses of vaccines. What about now — how many are available to be administered currently? What measures are being taken to ensure constant, sufficient supply?

3. Iron out the bugs in mySejahtera

I need not elaborate on the frustrations experienced by users of mySejahtera.

Ensure that the app works well to facilitate a programme of utmost urgency, instead of hindering it. In reference to my point on reducing red tape for GPs, do not make it mandatory to scan codes with mySejahtera in order for a vaccination to be administered — provide an alternative, non-digital route.

It is very late in the day. Our medical frontliners are buckling. Hundreds of lives are at stake. To the minister in charge: Please act now, and do it right.

