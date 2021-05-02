Prime Minister, stop political patronage in the police force — William Leong Jee Keen

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin must take immediate action to stamp out political patronage being practised in the appointment, promotion and transfer of senior police officers.

Political patronage undermines the IGP’s command and control of the Force. It affects discipline, unity and harmony within the Force.

Article 140(3)(a) of the Federal Constitution does not confer on the Home Minister personal powers of appointment of police officers. The Article only provides that the person holding the portfolio of Home Minister acts as the Chairman of the Police Force Commission.

Further, Article 140(1) of the Federal Constitution provides that the Police Force Commission’s jurisdiction over the members of the Force is subject to existing laws. This means it is subject to the IGP having the control and command of the Force conferred under Section 4(1) of the Police Act 1967 (Revised 1988) Act 344.

The disclosure by outgoing IGP, Abdul Hamid Bador, of the home minister’s interference in the appointment, promotion and transfer of senior police officers has been confirmed by Hamzah Zainuddin’s own admission that he is the person in the audio recording discussing the appointments.

In the light of his admission, the first step to stamp out political patronage in the Force is to remove Hamzah Zainuddin as home minister.

Appointments and promotions must obviously be made based on the candidate’s integrity, competence and merits. His skills, experience, performance, strength of character and independent-mindedness must be the important factors.

It definitely cannot be based on which state he is born, who are his friends and whether he is someone’s “budak”.

On the contrary, the most important criterion, is that the candidate must have the necessary quality to resist people such as politicians asking him to do their bidding or to close one eye to certain acts.

The candidate’s loyalty must not be to anyone else other than to King and country.

Political patronage in the Force will only lead to corruption and influence peddling. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The Force needs to win and increase the people’s confidence and trust in the police. The appointments should be focused on this objective.

The Police Force’s image and reputation has already been damaged by reports of drug lords and criminal organisations being protected by senior police officers. If political patronage is not stamped out, drug lords and crime bosses will act with impunity leaving citizens unprotected from criminal elements.

Political patronage in the Force will only lead to corruption and influence peddling. If political patronage is allowed to fester, the country will end up with everyone being for sale. From politicians for sale to police officers for sale.

The Police Force will be irreparably damaged and the rule of law in this country destroyed. This is not the time for elegant silence. The Prime Minister must state his stand.

*William Leong Jee Keen is MP for Selayang.

