We will win the fight against Covid-19 if we all do our part — Malaysian Medical Association

JULY 21 — The public should take heed, the prime minister’s reminder to fully adhere to the SOPs. The MMA has also observed that the level of compliance to SOPs has dropped tremendously since the start of the RMCO and this is indeed worrying.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 infections rising again to double digits and the new clusters detected are of great concern. If we take these precautions lightly, we may very soon see a 2nd wave of infections and find ourselves under lockdown again as has happened in other countries.

Malaysia’s economy is still hurting from the three months under MCO. Another MCO may be even more damaging. Some businesses may not even recover. Families can be overwhelmed by financial pressure from these losses and this can even lead to health issues.

We cannot afford another MCO therefore it is best that we all do our part as a nation and fully adhere to the simple precautions in the SOPs. It is for our own good.

MMA also feels that monitoring and enforcement will need to be stepped-up to ensure all sectors fully adhere to the SOPs. Without regular checks from enforcement personnel, these SOPs may be taken lightly and people may be given the impression that things are back to normal when indeed they are not.

The various government agencies must also work together and streamline the work process for smooth implementation on decisions.

MMA wishes to remind the Malaysian public that the Covid-19 pandemic has not been declared over. There are still active cases in the country and just about anyone can be at risk of infection if preventive measures are not taken, therefore we must not let our guard down. It is a collective responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in the fight against Covid-19. MMA is confident, we will win if we all do our part.

