Time to put political differences aside and let Parliament meet — Hafiz Hassan

MARCH 24 — I agree with Puthan Perumal in raising the question as to why Parliament has not been called to meet given the present circumstances.

Our memories continue to fail us. How quickly we forget Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat. It was only a few weeks ago that then interim Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had called for a special Dewan Rakyat meeting. The call was, however, rejected by the Speaker on the ground that it did not meet the conditions of Standing Order 11(3).

Standing Order 11(3) states as follow:

“If, during an adjournment of the House, it is represented to Tuan Yang di-Pertua by the Prime Minister that the public interest requires that the House should meet at an earlier date than that to which the House was adjourned, Tuan Yang di-Pertua shall give notice thereof forthwith and the House shall meet at the time stated in such notice. The business set down for that day shall be appointed by the Prime Minister and notice thereof shall be circulated not later than the time of meeting.”

There is no dispute now that the public interest requires that the Dewan Rakyat should meet without delay, with safety measures of course.

As rightly asserted by Puthan, this Parliament has a constitutional duty to sit and pass urgent law for expenditure. The out-dated Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 also needs urgent amendments.

This is the time to be united. Political differences must be set aside. Let Parliament meet without delay.

Yes, Mr Prime Minister, it’s your call now.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.