KEPALA BATAS, May 11 — A woman was killed after the car she was driving skidded and plunged into a river near Jalan Lahar Kepar Penaga here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre spokesman said Siti Hawa Mohd Isa, 40, died on the spot in the accident.

“The body was removed at 9.55am and then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the victim’s best friend Sarimah Saidin, 50, said Siti Hawa was on her way to buy groceries at the market.

She said it was a weekend routine for the mother of five and they would usually go together with two other friends but, this week they had other business and one was unwell.

"So, she was driving alone today to deliver cakes before stopping by at the market. Her passing is deeply felt and we are grateful that the burial went smoothly,” Sarimah said when met at the Forensic Unit of the Kepala Batas Hospital here.

The victim’s husband Mahdzir Mat, 54, said Siti Hawa was buried at the Permatang Langsat Muslim cemetery here after zuhur prayers. — Bernama

