Oppose Parliamentary elitism by rebuilding our local government ― Ronald Benjamin

MARCH 7 ― Malaysians who have generally voted for change of Government and its institutional settings in 2018 general election are generally angry with what has transpired over the past few weeks, where a backdoor coalition seized power from a legitimately elected Pakatan Harapan Government. This could be seen from angry comments from the social media and my conversation key people from the civil society.

The fact is what has transpired in this cause of events, if one reflects further is the game of elite political power legitimised by being the representative of parliament, who think they know better since they are duly elected by the rakyat. They have disappointed Malaysians with their own self-seeking agenda. In this context the rakyat feel betrayed because they are powerless to determine the events unfolding since the real power is in the hands of the political elites. Even if the rakyat is to exercise power effectively, it has to wait till the next general election.

In this context it is vital for Malaysians who authentically desire change in real sense that is beyond narrow politics of race and religion, to work on a platform that would help create a conducive environment for their voices to be heard and also to work on a terrain that would help create local community leaders who understand local aspirations of the community and articulate local issues that serves the common good. In other words, it’s time for Malaysians to revive our local government together with politicians and NGOs who are community minded.

Local government issues such as hygiene and cleanliness of our restaurants, safeguarding our environment from the pollutions of plastics and chemicals, proper roads and lanes, drainage and assess to local government officials should be part of the authentic grassroot reform agenda.

A typical grass roots reform movement is the best way of opposing elite power whether such individuals are from the political party, state government or officials from Putrajaya. Opposing elitism through multi-ethnic grass roots communities would help create a truly unified Malaysian society since the issues of local government are beyond race and religion even if one cannot completely do away with race and religion since it ingrained in the constitution and structured within the levels of government.

Our real lives are basically affected by the effectiveness of local government machinery and our own attitude of being aware and conscientious of things around us. In fact, domestic social economic issues should be debated in local government councils and not by so-called parliamentarians or bureaucrats in Putra Jaya. We should champion local government elections and oppose neo-liberal economic policy of the State and federal government that provide lands to developers and cronies to build golf courses and hill top elite residence, while many Malaysians find difficult to purchase homes due to high cost. We should work towards Prime Ministerial candidates who have been Mayors, local councilors and young educated community politicians who are very much rooted in pulse and struggles of the common people especially workers, farmers and fisherman.

Therefore, it’s time for Malaysians to fight political elitism. We should fight elitism not only against those who have formed a backdoor government but also certain elites of Pakatan Harapan who have disappointed the rakyat by only being around during election time or being irresponsible and incompetent on issues related to social justice and the importance of safeguarding the environment. Let’s rebuilt a new Malaysia by rebuilding our local government institutions.

* Ronald Benjamin is the Secretary of the Association for Community and Dialogue

