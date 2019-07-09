Wan Ji imprisonment another failure — Suaram

JULY 9 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is disappointed by the decision of the High Court of Shah Alam in the conviction of Wan Ji Wan Hussin under the Sedition Act 1948.

The Sedition Act 1948 is an archaic legislation that restricts freedom of expression contrary to the rights provided for under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution. In recent years, the Sedition Act 1948 gained notoriety after it was abused by the government to silence dissent and punish activists and political opponents of the administration.

Since coming into power, the Pakatan Harapan administration has failed to fulfil its promise of abolishing the Sedition Act 1948 and other draconian laws. The Pakatan Harapan administration cannot hide behind the veil of separation of power as the administration was the one that has failed to institute the necessary policy reform. Their failure to abolish these laws and to take remedial action has resulted in the conviction of Fahmi Reza under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and now, Wan Ji under the Sedition Act 1948.

Suaram calls for Pakatan Harapan administration the expedite the abolishment of the Sedition Act 1948 and implement a moratorium on the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 pending their respective repeal and amendment.

Suaram also calls on the Parliament Standing Committee on Rights and Gender Equality to summon the Head of Prosecution within the Attorney-General’s Chambers to answer publicly the reason for the continued prosecution under the Sedition Act 1948 despite the commitments made by the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Suaram will be coordinating a solidarity action for Wan Ji at Kajang Prison at 8pm tonight. More information is available at Suaram’s Facebook page. For more information, please contact us at 011 1253 3672.

