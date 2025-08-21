KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Almost nine years since the original Pixel smartphone was launched, here comes the new Google Pixel 10.

As per what you may expect, the 2025 iteration of Google’s flagship smartphone brings together a number of upgrades which revolves around performance, camera, and AI features.

Just like the 9th generation Pixel phones, the new Pixel 10 can only be obtained with just one screen size which is 6.3-inch.

In fact, the Pixel 10 screen still carries plenty of characteristics from its predecessor such as OLED panel, 1080 x 2424 resolution, pixel density of 422 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and dynamic refresh rate range of 60 to 120Hz.

However, Pixel 10’s display has a much higher peak brightness of 3000 nits as opposed to Pixel 9 which maxes out at 2700 nits.

At the core of the Pixel 10 is the new Google Tensor G5 processor which is also being used on the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold. Unlike its Pro siblings though, the Pixel 10 only has 12GB of RAM instead of 16GB.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold mobile phone is presented during the ‘Made by Google’ event, organised to introduce the latest additions to Google’s Pixel portfolio of devices, in Brooklyn, New York, August 20, 2025. — Reuters pic

Another fresh feature that the Pixel 10 shares with its Pro sibling is the support for the Pixelsnap magnetic accessories. This implementation also allows the new phone to support Apple MagSafe accessories too but Pixel 10’s Qi2 wireless charging capability is still limited to 15W.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest upgrades that Google has implemented on the Pixel 10 is by implementing a tri-camera setup.

While it still features the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, Pixel 10 also has a new 10.8MP telephoto camera that also comes with 20x Super Res Zoom capability.

A person holds Google Pixel 10 Pro mobile phones during the ‘Made by Google’ event, organised to introduce the latest additions to Google’s Pixel portfolio of devices, in Brooklyn, New York, August 20, 2025. — Reuters pic

However, no changes to the front-mounted camera though as Pixel 10 still has a 10.5MP Dual PD autofocus selfie camera as per its predecessor.

Similar to Pixel 9, Google claimed that Pixel 10 has a battery life of more than 24 hours. That being said, it is actually being powered by a much larger 4,970mAh battery.

In Malaysia, the Pixel 10 is now available for pre-order and will be released into store on 28 August with a starting price of RM3,999.

Running on Android 16, the new phone can be obtained in several colourways including Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. — SoyaCincau