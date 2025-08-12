KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Zetrix AI (formerly known as MyEG) has introduced NurAI which claims to be the world’s first Shariah-aligned AI assistant. The Islamic-focused chatbot is now available to the public ahead of its official launch which is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to the portal, NurAI is now fully open for the next two weeks as they are working towards introducing paid subscription plans. It is described as more than just an AI chatbot as NurAI is a thoughtfully designed assistant that understands and respects Islamic values.

It added that NurAI can help you with daily tasks, learning or guidance while maintaining proper Islamic etiquette and manners

As reported by Bloomberg, Zetrix AI Bhd has designed an AI Large Language Model (LLM) for Muslims based on DeepSeek V3 model.

It is reported that DeepSeek had worked closely with the Malaysian team to build its own Mixture of Experts architecture and it can generate faster results with lower computational cost.

NurAI Beta is now available, subscription plans coming soon

Zetrix AI’s head of AI development Fadzli Shah told Bloomberg that a team of 10 DeepSeek researches had helped Zetrix to reduce memory usage.

At the time of writing, NurAI is available for free and there’s a free tier called Nur Basic. There will be two additional paid options with Nur Plus costing RM20 per month and Nur Pro costing RM200 per month.

According to the features list, Nur Plus provides Limited Advanced Islamic and Shariah Guidance, the ability to view linked documents (e.g., fatwa PDF), audio replies and Limited Access to Islamic Educational companion (Ustaz AI).

NurAI provides quick responses, but it’s still quite rudimentary at the moment

Meanwhile, the Nur Pro plan provides Advanced Islamic and Shariah Guidance, extended access to Ustaz AI, Enhanced AI interactions and early access to new features and updates.

and UstazAI. It is accessible on the web or via the NurAI app which is available for iOS and Android.

The UI looks clean like your typical AI chatbot but there isn’t a clear label or icon to indicate if you’re using NurAI or UstazAI.

Do note that these AI assistants are Islamic focused so you can’t ask any general questions beyond its intended scope like “where’s the best place to get Nasi Lemak in Kuala Lumpur”.

We tried to ask and NurAI responded that it is unable to provide any recommendations as it is outside the scope of Islamic jurisprudence (fatwa) and official guidelines from Malaysian religious authorities (JAKIM/state Mufti departments).

Meanwhile, UstazAI may have a broader scope, potentially incorporating global Islamic opinions or multiple madhabs, depending on its design. Unlike NurAI, UstazAI might not restrict itself to Malaysian institutional fatwas.

NurAI can also provide guidance on Halal matters such as how to apply for Halal certification for a restaurant. It does provide an answer which includes eligibility, application steps and things for consideration.

As shown below, NurAI has also included additional relevant fatwas context citing “Pulau Pinang Fatwa (3/2024)” and “Johor Fatwa on Daging Kartel”.

When we asked for more details on the sources, NurAI apologised and said that the provided reference was mistakenly included in the response.

It would be better if NurAI provided direct links to its sources for better clarity as any ambiguity would leave more room for doubt.

From our tests, NurAI is able to churn out responses quickly and it does a pretty good job in handling both Bahasa Melayu and English. It even supports Chinese too as it can reply our question about Shariah compliance for “Buy Now Pay Later” as shown below.

So what is NurAI for?

According to the portal, NurAI can help support you in various aspects of Islamic life which providing guidance while respecting boundaries of religious scholarship.

The real uses cases include Islamic Financial Guidance, Halal Living Support, Islamic Parenting Advice, Faith & Mental Wellness, Islamic Ethics & Decision-Making and Religious Q&A Assistant.

It added that while NurAI can provide helpful guidance based on Islamic principles, users are advised to consult qualified scholars for formal religious rulings and complex matters of faith and Islamic jurisprudence.