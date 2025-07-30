JOHOR BAHRU, July 30 — Good news for EV drivers heading down south. JomCharge has announced a price cut for its three DC chargers located at Skudai R&R (Southbound) which are previously priced at RM1.50 per kWh.

With the new revision, you can get a quick top up from as low as RM1.20 per kWh.

Skudai R&R is quite a strategic EV charging hub for those who need to top up just before heading into Johor Bahru and Singapore. It has a cluster of seven EV charging locations from five different operators.

Here’s the new pricing for JomCharge chargers at Skudai R&R:

Caltex 50kW DC Charger – RM1.20 per kWh

Mini Cooper 50kW DC Charger (Near Tesla Supercharger) – RM1.20 per kWh

BHPetrol 120kW DC Charger (x2 CCS2 nozzles) – RM1.30 per kWh

These 3 chargers can be activated via JomCharge and ChargEV. On Gentari Go, it currently only shows the Mini Cooper charger.

Other EV chargers at Skudai R&R

Besides JomCharge, here are other EV chargers available at the same Skudai R&R area:

Charge+ 120kW DC Charger (x2 CCS2 nozzles) – RM1.35 per kWh

Tesla Supercharger 250kW (x4 CCS2 nozzles) – RM1.19 per kWh (Tesla only)

ChargEV 17kW AC Charger (x2 bays) – RM5 per 20 min

Shell Recharge 120kW DC Charger (x2 CCS2 nozzles) – RM2.20 per kWh

In case you missed it, we did a video of Skudai R&R in December 2024 shortly after the Tesla Supercharger location was turned on.