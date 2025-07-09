WARSAW, July 9 — Poland is going to report Elon Musk’s xAI to the European Commission after its chatbot Grok made offensive comments about Polish politicians, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since at least the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022.

Grok removed what it called “inappropriate” social media posts yesterday after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

A Turkish court earlier blocked access to some content from Grok after authorities said the chatbot generated responses insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and religious values.

Poland’s digitisation minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski, told RMF FM radio today that the government will ask Brussels to investigate the chatbot’s offensive comments about its politicians.

“I have the impression that we are entering a higher level of hate speech, which is driven by algorithms, and that turning a blind eye or ignoring this today... is a mistake that may cost humanity in the future,” he said.

“The Ministry of Digitisation will react in accordance with current regulations, we will report the violation to the European Commission to investigate and possibly impose a fine on X. Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not to artificial intelligence.”

The chatbot’s developer xAI did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. — Reuters