KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Besides the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, it seems like full renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design have also been leaked. Courtesy of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on X, these renderings show the Galaxy Z Fold 7 featuring a familiar design in three colourways — Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black.

What about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 “Ultra”?

Recently, Samsung has put out teasers of a foldable smartphone with taglines that include the word “Ultra”. These sparked different types of guesses. Some interpret this as there being two new Samsung Book-style foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the even more high-end Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Others, including tipster Max Jambor, reckon that the “Ultra” teaser is just an indication of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 bringing “Ultra” specs and experience, rather than a separate higher-end design, and that the inclusion of the “Ultra” word is just to create hype.

Anyhow, no matter if it’s an Ultra phone by name or by specs, it should sport an ultra-tier camera setup like on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, right? Well, if you take a look at the rendering, there’s only three cameras at the back of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7, just like on the Z Fold 6, which is interesting.

For context, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rear camera consists of a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 10MP “regular” telephoto camera. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto.

Samsung’s teaser of the ‘Ultra’ foldable. — Picture via X/evleaks

Galaxy Z Fold 7 to beat Oppo and Honour as world’s thinnest bi-fold smartphone?

One thing many people wanted to see with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a thinner body, as competitors from the likes of Honour and Oppo have overtaken Samsung’s current and past book-style foldables in this regard by significant margins.

Thus far, rumours are suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measuring anywhere between 3.9mm and 4.5mm in terms of thickness when unfolded, and should weight around 215g.

Comparatively, the current record holder of the world’s thinnest-bi-fold smartphone, the Oppo Find N5, measures 4.2mm thick when unfolded, and 8.9mm thick when folded, and weighs 229g. If the above rumours turn out to be true, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be up to 0.3mm thinner when unfolded and 14g lighter than the find N5.

Speaking of the thinnest bi-fold phones, Honour has recently unveiled that its upcoming foldable, the Magic V5, which is set to make its debut in China on the 2nd of July, will measure just 8.8mm in thickness when folded. This means it will surpass the Find N5’s record when it makes its debut. But it will be interesting to see if Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagship will be able to equal, or even better, topple Honour’s record.

Aside from its thickness, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, rather than Samsung’s own Exynos 2500, which will most liekly make its way to the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.

It’s also rumoured to feature thinner bezels and thus larger displays inside and out — an 8.2″ display on the inside and a 6.5″ cover display. For easy comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 7.6″ display on the inside, and a 6.3″ cover display. The Oppo Find N5 on the other hand offers an 8.12″ inner display, along with a 6.62″ cover display.

Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to run on Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8, which will be based on Google’s Android 16 operating system. — SoyaCincau