KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A tabletop gaming community has claimed that three of its Facebook groups were no longer accessible to the public, amid a global mass suspension by Meta artificial intelligence (AI) bot since yesterday.

KakiTabletop posted on Facebook that the groups could still be accessed by administrators, but some were deleted with their title changed to the blank “Group title pending”. It said Meta has since promised to rectify the issue.

“Got through a chain of phone calls from Meta's Business support team, and they confirmed Facebook is having bugs in their system.

“They mentioned that the FB Groups should be reinstated within 48 hours,” the group posted on its website.

This comes as thousands of groups, including those dedicated to hobbies, parenting, and shopping tips, have reportedly been affected in countries such as the United States, Canada, Indonesia, Canada, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Technology news site TechCrunch reported that group administrators said they received vague notices citing violations such as “terrorism-related” content or nudity, despite the innocuous nature of their groups, which include communities for pet owners, gaming fans, and interior design enthusiasts.

Many of the suspended groups are sizeable, with memberships ranging from tens of thousands to millions, and some admins claim that all their groups were removed simultaneously.

“We’re aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We’re fixing things now,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone was quoted telling TechCrunch in response.