PETALING JAYA, June 22 — There’s a new gaming sensation on the block, and it’s rooted in something surprisingly serene: Grow a Garden on Roblox.

This laid-back farming simulation from Roblox has become a massive hit, attracting over 16 million players last weekend, according to The New York Times. Despite its simple premise, it has captivated millions with its oddly addictive nature.

So, what’s the secret? At its core, Grow a Garden is a slow-paced game where players plant seeds, nurture their virtual land, and collect exotic pets.

It's a laid-back experience, offering a calming escape. The appeal? Well, as Reddit users put it, the game is “simple”, “chill” and perfect for those looking to “switch off”. This came in response to a post questioning the popularity of the game which the poster said was like watching paint dry.

Since its launch in March, the game has amassed an impressive 9 billion visits, with a huge chunk — around 35 per cent — of players under the age of 13, according to Roblox’s own figures. And it’s not just about farming; it’s also a growing social experience, with a kind and welcoming community (according to some Reddit users).

The game is said to have sparked a secondary market as well, where in-game items like seeds and livestock are being bought and sold on platforms like Discord and eBay, with millions of dollars in turnover every week, according to Bloomberg.