KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Alipay+ has launched the world’s first smart glasses with an integrated eWallet payment solution. The world’s first real-world smart glasses-embedded eWallet payment transaction was conducted in Hong Kong via AlipayHK, using the Meizu StarV Snap smart glasses.

The development marks a major milestone for Alipay+ as it advances global mobile payment innovation. It also expands the use case scenarios for the AR glass industry while creating new growth avenues for eWallets and merchants.

With the pair of Meizu StarV Snap glasses, a user can easily make an eWallet payment via QR scans or voice commands. The feature is made possible by a combination of Alipay+’s AI-powered intent recognition, voice interface, and voiceprint authentication features.

According to Alipay+, the feature will be rolled out to its global partner eWallets in 2025 upon the integration of Alipay+’s upgraded tech suite for smart glasses.

Smart glasses as a new payment device

Alipay+ has been exploring smart glasses as a new payment method as it had previously debuted a smart glasses payment solution with Rokid in China. The latest integration is powered by Alipay+’s latest software development kit (SDK), embedded into all new Meizu smart glasses. The feature is supported by Meizu’s optical waveguide display technology, voice noise cancellation and capture technology, and camera-based QR code scanning, which provides a hands-free experience.

From the demo video, the glasses use eye tracking to detect the QR code and the user can state the payment amount by voice. It relies on voiceprint recognition to authenticate the payment.

To recap, Alipay+ is a unified cross-border wallet gateway under Ant International. It currently connects over 1.7 billion user accounts from 36 global eWallets, national QR schemes, and banking apps to 100 million merchants across more than 70 core markets.

With one integration, eWallet providers and financial institutions can access Alipay’s expanding toolkits for customer engagement and business growth. This includes integration of QR based and card payments via a global NFC solution. Alipay+ also enables a full range of agentic AI features which include a MCP-based AI payments built on Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, an AI-as-a-Service platform for fintech companies.

Peng Guo, General Manager of the XR Division at Meizu, said, “The offline payment function of smart glasses launched overseas by Meizu and Alipay+ has set a new technological benchmark for the industry.”

“The innovation in the payment scenario has enhanced the practicality and appeal of smart glasses and promoted the progress and development of the AR glasses industry. We hope this function will bring more convenient experiences to users,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ant International Chief Innovation Officer, Jiangming Yang, said “We are grateful to work with industry leaders like Meizu to pioneer smart glasses-embedded payment solutions. By unlocking payment capabilities, smart glasses will rapidly transform into the next-gen personal device like the mobile phone.”

He continued, “We look forward to supporting more industry partners with one integration into Alipay+‘s premium wallet ecosystem across global markets, to help them build broader user scenarios and achieve growth”

While Meizu is back in Malaysia as a smartphone brand, there are no pricing and availability details yet for the new smart glasses in Malaysia. At the moment, Alipay+ already supports cross-border payments for eWallets such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet where travellers can make cashless payments abroad like a local. — SoyaCincau





