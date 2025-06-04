KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Two Malaysian primary school students made national headlines by winning gold and the Best Young Inventor Excellence Award (Primary Level) at the World Young Invention Exhibition, part of the recent International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition 2025 (ITEX 2025).

The brothers, Mohammad Parsa Parhizkar (12) and Mohammad Rohan Parhizkar (9) from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8-1, clinched the prestigious “Best Young Inventor Excellence Award (Primary Level),” outshining 144 participants from 55 national and international schools across Malaysia.

The invention won a gold medal under the World Young Inventors Exhibition category and received the Best Young Inventor Award (Primary Level).

Their innovative project, Minedu AI – an Intelligent Minecraft Learning Assistant – seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence into Minecraft to transform the game into a powerful educational platform aligned with Malaysia’s primary school syllabus. This invention empowers students to learn Science, Biology, Geography, and more — through interactive, AI-driven gameplay.

Minedu AI has teamed up with Google to power Minecraft with Gemini, transforming it into an intelligent and reliable AI learning assistant. — Picture from Minedu AI

Backed by Google Malaysia, the brothers went further and launched their own company, Minedu AI, becoming among Malaysia’s youngest business founders. Their solution is already earning income by licensing the plugin and offering AI training workshops for students.

“We love Minecraft and want to make learning fun, not boring,” said Rohan. Parsa added, “With AI, we can help every child learn better while enjoying the game they already love.”

Their plugin observes player actions in-game and uses an intelligent chatbot powered by Google’s Gemini AI to teach and test students through real-time, personalised feedback. It’s currently being deployed in pilot projects at schools interested in edtech innovation.

The victory at ITEX 2025 places the Parhizkar brothers on a national pedestal of youth innovation and reinforces Malaysia’s potential to cultivate young digital talents.

For more information on Minedu AI, please visit: https://mineduai.my