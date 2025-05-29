KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Touch ‘n Go (TNG) has released yet another limited edition Enhanced TNG Card into the market. Officially called the Touch ‘n Go LED Limited Edition Card – You Light Up My Life, the new release is slightly different than previous Enhanced TNG Cards.

This is because the new card features an LED that would light up when you tap it on the payment terminal. This feature provides an additional interactive element to the card.

Our experience with the new TNG LED Card

We purchased the new TNG LED Card at TNG Hub in Bangsar South around 2 hours after the existence of the card was revealed on TNG’s social media channels. We quickly figured out that the LED can be activated not only through TNG terminals but also other NFC terminals.

Among such equipment that we have tried included credit card terminal and door entry system. The LED even lights up when we tap it on the BYD Dolphin’s NFC key card reader which is located on the EV’s side mirror.

— SoyaCincau pic

The LED lit up as well when we use the card’s NFC feature to link it with the TNG eWallet app and top-up credit into it. However, our experience with iPhone is rather mixed though as the LED would only turn on randomly.

Where to get the Touch ‘n Go LED Card?

Priced at RM27 per piece, the Touch ‘n Go LED Card can be obtained through TNG’s official Shopee store. Our quick check showed that stocks already run out at the moment although the listing did say that the card is being sold on Shopee as pre-order basis.

You still have the option to purchase the card physically at TNG Hub Bangsar South (just like us) or at the Nu Sentral’s outlet. When we purchased it earlier today, we were told that customers can purchase as many as they like but it is known whether the policy is still in place now that more and more people are already aware of the card’s existence. — SoyaCincau