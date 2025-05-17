IPOH, May 17 — Renergy Power, a new Charge Point Operator (CPO) has recently deployed several EV chargers in Ipoh. A relatively new player in the market, the choice of the deployment sites may have to do with the fact that Renergy is based in Ipoh itself.

Even though the company is barely a year old, there are already five Renergy charging sites around Ipoh:

Renergy Power HQ, Jalan Kelab Golf: 2 x 22kW AC charger

Ipoh City & Country Club, Jalan Raja Permaisuri Bainun: 1 x 40kW DC charger with 2 nozzles, 1 x 22kW AC charger

MP BBQ Steamboat, Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil: 1 x 40kW DC charger with 2 nozzles.

Summer Paradise, Jalan Raja Ekram: 2 x 22kW AC charger

Sun Kong River Fish Restaurant, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah: 2 x 22kW AC charger

All of these chargers are equipped with automated parking barriers similar to what have been implemented by several CPOs before this, such as Shell Recharge and ChargeSini. To activate these chargers, customers have to download the Renergy mobile app, which is available for Android, Huawei, and iOS devices.

To charge up, download the Renergy app — available on Android, Huawei, and iOS. — SoyaCincau pic

Renergy’s charging fee is quite attractive

For the time being, Renergy uses only one charging fee structure. For DC charging, customers have to pay 99 sen per kWh if the charging speed is 80kW and below, while the fee increases to RM1.19 per kWh if the charging speed goes beyond 80kW.

For AC chargers, they cost 88 sen per kWh regardless of the AC charging speed that your EV can support. Renergy has also implemented an idle fee of RM1 per 5 minutes which would be imposed on customers in two scenarios.

The first scenario is when the customer has lowered the parking barrier but didn’t plug in the charging nozzle into their EVs and start the charging session within 15 minutes. The other scenario is when the customer did not remove their EVs within 15 minutes after their EV is fully charged.

Interestingly enough, the FAQ section in the Renergy app noted that idle fees will only be applied if the occupancy rate of the charging location hits 50 per cent. Given that most of the Renerg current locations have two charging bays, the idle fees are pretty much in place whenever the chargers are in use.

On a related note, the Renergy app is using Fiuu (previously known as Razer Pay) as its payment gateway. At the moment, the app only supports Mastercard or Visa credit/debit cards as the payment method.

Not to forget, you have to pay RM1.01 when you add a payment card to your Renergy account and this fee is non-refundable.

Renergy has ambitious plans

The company might be new, but it already planning to expand its business within the next two to three years. According to the roadmap on its website, Renergy aims to deploy more than 100 charging points at 50 locations throughout Malaysia by 2025.

After that, the company plans to grow the figure to 400 charging points in 2026 while expanding its coverage to Thailand and Indonesia at the same time. Ultimately, Recharge aims to hit the 900 mark in 2027. — SoyaCincau