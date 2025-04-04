KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Nintendo has officially unveiled its latest mobile gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. If you’ve been keeping tabs on this console, especially since the company dropped its teaser in January, you will know that the console packs some crucial updates despite sporting a familiar face.

Now, further details of this console have been revealed, including its international selling press, availability dates, as well as when it will be reaching Malaysian shores.

What’s new with the Nintendo Switch 2: Larger display, 10x more powerful GPU, new ‘C’ button?

In the Switch 2 teaser Nintendo put out a couple a months ago, we saw that the new console sports a larger display. Specifically, this panel is a 7.9″ 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

So, no, Nintendo isn’t giving us an OLED display with its “standard” Switch 2. But does this mean that we will be seeing a Switch 2 OLED coming down the pipeline? Well, we will have to wait and see.

Anyway, you can dock the Switch 2 and output its visuals to an external display such as a TV at up to 4K resolution, with HDR and framerates of up to 120fps.

The new and enlarged Joy-Cons.

Now, onto the new and enlarged Joy-Cons. Officially called Joy-Con 2, these controllers can be magnetically snapped onto the Nintendo Switch 2, and can now be used as mice, giving you an additional input method.

Nintendo has yet to publish detailed specs for the chipset that will be powering the Switch 2. However, we do know that the chip will be a custom-made GPU from Nvidia. According to the gaming hardware company, this new chip in the Switch 2 will be capable of delivering up to 10 times the graphics performance of the first-gen console. On top of that, the GPU also enables AI upscaling via Nvidia’s (Deep Learning Super Sampling) DLSS and ray tracing.

Remember the Switch 2’s new mysterious “C” button? Nintendo revealed that upon pressing it, you will enable GameChat, a feature that allows you to chat with up to 12 friends, using the Switch 2’s built-in microphone and camera, while you’re gaming.

Pressing the new ‘C’ button will enable GameChat.

Also newly announced is the GameShare feature, which allows you to play games with up to three other Nintendo Switch 2 devices, all using a single copy of the game. Technically speaking, you will no longer need to share your Joy-Cons or take turns when playing with friends and family.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2 also sports a second USB-C port. You can use it to do things like charging the device while it’s docked or connecting it to Nintendo’s new camera accessory. It now comes with a built-in stand too, allowing you to play games comfortably by placing it on a table.

The Nintendo Switch 2 also sports a second USB-C port.

Speaking of accessories, Nintendo has introduced its new Switch 2 Pro Controller alongside the Switch 2, which will be suitable for you if you find the Switch 2’s native Joy-Cons aren’t enough for your intense gaming sessions. Like the Joy-Con 2, the Switch 2 Pro Controller also comes with the C button, along with customisable GL and GR buttons on its back.

In terms of storage, you get 256GB of internal storage natively with the Nintendo Switch 2. If needed, this can be expanded as the console can take microSD Express cards. Note that this is different from the standard microSD cards you’ve been using with your Switch.

To make transitioning to the new Switch 2 easier, Nintendo will be releasing a Software Transfer feature to help you move your games and data between your old and new consoles. Battery life on the Nintendo Switch 2 is said to be pretty much comparable to the original Switch, which is somewhere between six to 10 hours of gameplay.

Exclusive games include ‘Mario Kart World’, ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’, ‘The Legend of Zelda’, and ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’.

What games will I get to play on the Switch 2?

So far, exclusive games that will be made available with the Nintendo Switch 2 include Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

If you’re wondering whether you can play your first-gen Switch games on the Switch 2, worry not, as the Switch 2 will be backward compatible. This essentially means that most of your first-gen Switch games will work on the new device.

How much does the Switch 2 cost? Coming to Malaysia

Internationally, the Nintendo Switch 2’s MSRP is set at US$449.99 (~RM1,989). Getting it together with the Mario Kart World Bundle will cost you US$499.99 (~RM2,209). The device will be made available at international markets starting on June 5, 2025.

What about Malaysia? Don’t worry, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming to Malaysia too. The company has confirmed that its new console will be released in Malaysia, along with Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines sometime between July and September. — SoyaCincau