KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — IJM Corporation Berhad has announced today the use of what it claimed to be Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security robots at Menara Prudential.

The security robots consist of Co-Lab, an indoor security robot, and Halo, a weather-resistant outdoor security robot.

The robots, manufactured by Singapore-based Kabam Robotics, are distributed in Malaysia by security solutions provider Securight Sdn Bhd.

IJM said Menara Prudential, located at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district, is the first commercial property in Malaysia to use these security robots.

Halo (left) and Co-Lab can detect security concerns before alerting human security personnel. — Picture By Raymond Manuel

The robots can patrol premises around the clock, while detecting security concerns such as illegal parking and smoking activities, loitering vehicles, faulty equipment, overflowing bins, open doors, and unattended objects.

Once detected, the visuals of these are then relayed to an AI system hosted on a cloud platform, which processes them, before providing real-time alerts to human security personnel at the command centre for further action.

According to Kabam, Co-Lab can run for seven hours after being charged for two hours. It can also be integrated to use lifts and smart access doors to travel independently, while its interactive screen can allows users to access various directories and concierge functions.

Meanwhile, Halo can traverse through rugged and uneven landscapes, and can operate even in rain, wind, and high temperatures. It is also equipped with sirens and strobe lights to be visible and audible.

Co-Lab (right) has a 2-meter telescopic camera positioned on an extendable boom arm — Picture By Raymond Manuel

Nevertheless, IJM Corporation Berhad group chief financial officer Datuk Edward Chong Sin Kiat emphasised that the security robots are not meant to replace humans, but complement them.

“Let’s be clear — this is not about replacing humans. It is about working smarter,” Chong said at the official launch ceremony here.

“These robots work alongside our security personnel, providing 24/7 surveillance, eliminating blind spots, and responding to potential threats in real time.

“This frees up our security team to focus on what truly matters — keeping people safe and ensuring a seamless experience for tenants and visitors,” he added.

Halo is a weather-resistant security robot tasked with outdoor patrol. — Picture By Raymond Manuel

Equipped with facial recognition features, the robots can also identify blacklisted individuals and missing persons, as well as detect loud sounds such as gunshots and glass shattering.

Both robots have an autonomous navigation system, self-recharging capabilities, and a 360-degree video streaming capabilities.

Globally, Co-Lab has already been deployed at the Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan, Paragon Shopping Centre and Cross Street Exchange in Singapore, as well as the Tower Administration Building in Saudi Arabia, among others.