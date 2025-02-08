SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 — Cybersecurity specialist Kaspersky has identified malware called SparkCat that has managed to infiltrate applications available on Apple’s App Store, which is a first for this type of threat. The same applies to Google Play, where it is more widespread.

Applications containing the malicious code include WeTink, AnyGPT and ComeCome. In all, around 10 applications are thought to be affected. They range from artificial intelligence tools to food delivery services.

Once the application is installed, SparkCat can access confidential information, including photos and passwords. In particular, this software targets access to cryptocurrency wallets. This situation is worrying because it demonstrates that, despite Apple’s strict security measures, malicious applications can still bypass controls and endanger user data.

The discovery of the SparkCat malware on the App Store is a major event, as Apple’s platform is historically renowned for its strict security measures and closed ecosystem, offering proven protection against malicious applications. This incident shows that, despite these security measures, malicious applications can now bypass these controls and end up on the App Store. In any case, users should remain vigilant when downloading applications, even from official sources, as risk-free downloads can no longer be assumed.

Apple has removed all these applications from its App Store, and those who have installed them should delete them as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this is not the only concern for the Cupertino-based company at the moment: a few days ago, for the first time, a pornographic application became available for the iPhone, in Europe only. It can be downloaded from an alternative application store, a development made possible by European legislation on digital markets (Digital Markets Act). Once again, this is a first, as Apple has banned all applications with sexually explicit content from the App Store. — ETX Studio