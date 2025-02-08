KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) has been hit by a major global outage, preventing users from accessing online gaming, account management, and digital purchases.

Reports of issues first surfaced earlier today, with over tens of thousands of users flagging problems with server connectivity and login access.

Sony acknowledged the issue on its official PSN website, where it said: “Some services are experiencing issues.”

The disruption has affected all PlayStation devices, including PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS Vita, making it one of the longest outages in recent months.

Players attempting to log in were met with error messages, and many were unable to access their friends list or make purchases on the PlayStation Store.

Sony said it is actively working to resolve it, but has not provided an official explanation or estimated time for a fix.

The timing of the outage has caused frustration among gamers, as it occurred during peak gaming hours.

As of now, the PlayStation Status website has yet to confirm a full resolution, leaving many players in the dark about when services will be fully restored.