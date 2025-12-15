Perak to Launch Stray Animal Feeder App, Moves Towards Mandatory Microchipping for Dog Licences

IPOH, Dec 15 — Perak is set to launch a first-of-its-kind “feeder mapping” mobile application to regulate the feeding of stray animals, while also moving forward with a plan to make microchipping a mandatory requirement for all new dog licences in the state.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said both initiatives are part of the state’s new data-driven approach to managing its stray animal population more effectively and humanely.

The new feeder mapping app, which will be launched on Dec 28, is designed to identify stray animal feeding hotspots across the state.

“Through this programme, the authorities aim to identify locations where stray animals are fed, enabling more structured, focused and effective planning for sterilisation, monitoring and intervention,” she said at a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

The app will also serve as a tool to educate the public on proper feeding practices.

“We want to educate feeders on how to maintain cleanliness in the area,” she said, noting that many current feeding spots have become breeding grounds and a source of public disturbance.

To encourage participation, individuals who attend a briefing on the new app will receive a subsidised sterilisation coupon worth RM50, which can be used at four partner veterinary clinics.

In a separate but related move, Ng confirmed that the state government is in the final stages of making microchipping a mandatory condition for obtaining a dog licence.

She said the proposal is currently undergoing a legal review, and the state hopes to gazette the new regulation soon.

“The state government is in the process of making microchipping a requirement under subsidiary legislation,” she said.