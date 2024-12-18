KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — It’s been rumoured for years that Apple is working on its first foldable device, but sadly that device still isn’t launching as soon as many would hope. Anyhow, a foldable iPhone is certainly what most people will expect Apple to pull out from its magic hat. However, according to trusted Apple analyst, Mark Gurman, the Cuppertino-based company is also working hard on a foldable tablet.

Apple’s first ‘foldable iPad’ to launch around 2028

Described as a “giant, iPad-like foldable device”, Mark Gurman also said that Apple’s first foldable tablet will be the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side when unfolded. Looking at an Apple Display Adoption Roadmap that’s been leaked on X, Apple’s foldable tablet could have a display that spans 18.8 inches when unfolded.

This will be even larger than the largest iPad which sports a 13-inch display. When can we expect Apple’s first foldable tablet to come to market? According to Gurman, that will be happening in around 2028.

Apple won’t be the first to try the foldable tablet concept, as manufacturers like Microsoft once had a similar concept device called the Courier, which it introduced to the world over a decade ago. Microsoft also revealed a dual-screen tablet called the Surface Neo in 2019.

Neither of these devices made it to the market, but they were most probably the main contributors to the birth of the Microsoft Surface Duo, a dual-screen tablet that ran Android, released in 2020. The Surface Duo series only lasted two generations, with the Surface Duo 2 being discontinued in late 2023.

Aside from Microsoft, Lenovo is also another manufacturer that dipped its toe into making dual-screen devices. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one good example of a dual-screen laptop made by the company, which is also currently sold in Malaysia with, at the time of writing, a discounted starting price of RM9,399.

But of course, these devices all come with a hinge, while Apple’s upcoming foldable tablet will more likely be a gigantic version of something like the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Apple is also aiming to achieve a foldable design without a crease, which is still present in pretty much every foldable phone on the market today, including Samsung’s, to create a more seamless viewing experience.

But whether Apple will be able to completely overcome this technical hurdle, only time will tell. Apple’s first foldable tablet is also expected to run on iPadOS or a modified version of it.

The first foldable iPhone to feature a clamshell design, launching in 2026 at the earliest

Aside from working hard on its foldable tablet, fans of Apple will be happy to know that the American tech giant is also cooking up a foldable iPhone. So far, Apple is still the only major smartphone maker that has yet to launch a foldable smartphone. However, don’t expect the first foldable iPhone to drop anytime before 2026.

Based on a report by DigiTimes, the foldable iPhone will most likely adopt a clamshell-style design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. When unfolded, the foldable iPhone is said to be about the size of “existing iPhones”. Samsung Display is also reported to be the supplier of the first foldable iPhone’s display, with Samsung and Apple said to have already signed a contract. — SoyaCincau