KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — OpenAI has confirmed that its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is currently down as users worldwide reported disruptions.

In a post on X, OpenAI wrote, “We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we’ll keep you updated!”

We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix.



Sorry and we'll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

Other services from the company are also down, according to its status page, with one update saying, “ChatGPT, Sora, and the API remain down.”

While trying to access the service, users have reported experiencing odd error messages, according to the company.

“We have received reports of API calls returning errors, as well as issues logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT,” OpenAI wrote on its status page.

In its latest update, OpenAI wrote, “We are continuing to work towards remediation. API and ChatGPT traffic is partially recovered. Sora remains down.”