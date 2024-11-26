KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Apple has just announced the finalists for its 2024 App Store Awards, numbering 45 in total.

There are 12 categories this year, including a new one for Apple Vision Pro apps, recognising apps for achievements in spatial computing.

In a statement, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store Carson Oliver, said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s App Store Award finalists, whose imagination and craftsmanship have produced amazing apps that users love.”

As for the winners, expect to hear about them soon.

Last year, Apple also recognised alongside the winners Trend of the Year — generative AI.

Popular mobile game Honkai Star Rail won best iPhone game last year with AllTrails winning best iPhone app.

Check the finalist list below to see if your favourite apps have been shortlisted and why they’re in the running:

iPhone App of the Year

Kino, for turning everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces.

Runna, for offering tailored training plans to runners of all experience levels.

Tripsy, for keeping travellers organised and stress-free.

iPhone Game of the Year

AFK Journey, for building enchanting fantasy worlds with striking battles.

The WereCleaner, for delivering comical and creative gameplay.

Zenless Zone Zero, for immersing players in action-packed storylines.

iPad App of the Year

Bluey: Let’s Play, for delivering lovable characters and family-friendly fun.

Moises, for elevating music practice with AI-powered tools.

Procreate Dreams, for bringing animated stories to life.

iPad Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, for transporting players into a world of narrative-driven adventure.

Disney Speedstorm, for bringing exciting, high-speed racing experiences.

Squad Busters, for combining the thrill of competition with welcoming, playful gameplay.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Balatro+, for inventing a thrilling card game that’s like no other.

Outlanders 2, for captivating players with revamped graphics and imaginative levels.

Sonic Dream Team, for introducing new adventures to the characters players know and love.

Mac App of the Year

Adobe Lightroom, for enhancing the photo editing process with AI-powered features.

OmniFocus 4, for fostering focus with simplified task management.

Shapr3D, for transforming the 3D design workflow.

Mac Game of the Year

Frostpunk 2, for expanding on the city-building genre.

Stray, for capturing both mystery and playfulness in its dark world.

Thank Goodness You’re Here!, for amusing players with nonstop humour and absurdity.

Apple Watch App of the Year

LookUp, for improving vocabularies with daily definitions.

Lumy, for connecting users to the rhythms of the sun and moon.

Watch to 5K, for giving runners a boost, all the way to the finish line.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year

JigSpace, for empowering users to view 3D and augmented reality models with ease.

NBA, for redefining the future of how users watch the sports they love.

What If...? An Immersive Story, for inviting players into a new kind of Marvel experience.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year

Loóna, for crafting relaxing puzzles to unwind with.

THRASHER, for introducing smooth, trailblazing controls and a mesmerising alien world.

Vacation Simulator, for taking players to destinations filled with funny characters and even funnier activities.

Apple TV App of the Year

DROPOUT, for providing endless laughter and fun.

F1 TV, for transporting fans straight into the cockpit of a race car.

Zoom, for keeping groups connected in innovative ways.

Cultural Impact

Arco, for letting players shape their own story.

The Bear, for turning bedtime into a calming, interactive experience.

BetterSleep, for helping users sleep — and feel — better.

Brawl Stars, for delivering quick bites of action-packed gameplay.

DailyArt, for inspiring curiosity about artistic masterpieces.

Do You Really Want to Know 2, for addressing misconceptions about HIV through an endearing interactive story.

EF Hello, for empowering language learners with AI-enhanced tools.

NYT Games, for uniting puzzle lovers across generations with a daily dose of fun.

Oko, for making street-crossing safer and more accessible to all.

Partiful, for simplifying social gatherings to foster connection and community.

Pinterest, for inspiring new ideas and endless possibilities.

The Wreck, for telling an intimate and impactful story via cinematic gameplay.