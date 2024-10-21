KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Apple has reduced the price of the iPad Pro in Malaysia. The move has also been implemented on the iPad Air with M2 processor and came right after the company refreshed its iPad Mini which now features the A17 Pro chip.

While we have seen a massive price cut of up to RM850 for the iPad Air, the price reduction for the iPad Pro is even more significant. Both models were launched simultaneously in Malaysia back in June.

iPad Pro 2024 Malaysia’s new pricing

Here’s the latest pricing for the iPad Pro 2024, as of 20 October:

iPad Pro 2024 11”

256GB – RM5,299 RM4,499 (WiFi) / RM6,299 RM5,399 (5G)

512GB – RM6,299 RM5,399 (WiFi) / RM7,299 RM6,299 (5G)

1TB – RM8,299 RM7,199 (WiFi) / RM9,299 RM8,099 (5G)

2TB – RM10,299 RM8,999 (WiFi) / RM11,299 RM9,899 (5G)

iPad Pro 2024 13”

256GB – RM6,799 RM5,899 (WiFi) / RM7,799 RM6,799 (5G)

512GB – RM7,799 RM6,799 (WiFi) / RM8,799 RM7,699 (5G)

1TB – RM9,799 RM8,599 (WiFi) / RM10,799 RM9,499 (5G)

2TB – RM11,799 RM10,399 (WiFi) / RM12,799 RM11,299 (5G)

The new iPad Pro models will now offer attractive prices compared to previous releases. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

With the new pricing, you are looking at a price reduction between RM800 and RM1,400 for the 11-inch variant. As for the iPad Pro with a 13-inch screen, the price differences are much higher from RM900 to RM1,500.

For those who want their iPad Pro 1TB or 2TB with nano-texture glass, just add another RM400 on top of the pricing mentioned above.

iPad Pro 2024 Price Cut Malaysia iPad Pro 2024’s starting price on Apple Malaysia’s website, as captured at 5:30 PM today. At the heart of the iPad Pro 2024 is the M4 processor which Apple said can provide up to 1.5x faster CPU performance and 4x faster GPU than the M2. The chip also helps the iPad Pro 2024 to deliver up to 4x faster rendering and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

This year’s iteration of iPad Pro also marked the arrival of the Ultra Retina XDR display which features the Tandem OLED panel. It utilises two OLED panels to help deliver screen brightness levels as high as 1000 nits or 1600 nits for HD content.

Apple somehow decided to implement only a single 12MP f/1.8 camera on the back of the iPad Pro 2024 although the camera is claimed to deliver better colour and low-light performance. The tablet has also been fitted with a landscape Ultra-Wide front camera that helps provide a more natural framing for video calls. In addition to that, the camera also supports Centre Stage.

At launch, Apple also highlighted that the iPad Pro 2024 is the thinnest Apple product to date at just 5.1mm for the 13-inch variant. On the other hand, the 11-inch model is also quite thin at 5.3mm. — SoyaCincau