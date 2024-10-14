KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — CelcomDigi has revamped its data roaming plans for prepaid and postpaid customers effective 3rd September 2024 and it now offers more high-speed data FUP (Fair Usage Policy) than before.

Depending on the duration and the number of overseas trips you make in a month, CelcomDigi customers now get four multi-country “unlimited” pass options ranging from as little as 3 days to 30 days.

Being a multi-country roaming pass, you can stay connected worry-free in 76 countries. This is great if you’re travelling to multiple countries in a month especially if you’re flying with a transit or multiple stops in between.

However, it appears that CelcomDigi has followed Maxis’ footsteps by increasing the unlimited roaming pass subscription price, which now costs RM118/month if you want the long-term 30-day unlimited roaming option. Previously, CelcomDigi’s 30-day multi-country unlimited pass costs RM98.

CelcomDigi new Unlimited Multi-Country Roaming Passes

Here’s the list of Unlimited Roaming passes that support multi-country roaming:

3-day Unlimited Pass (2GB/day) – RM48

7-day Unlimited Pass (2GB/day) – RM58

14-day Unlimited Pass (3GB/day) – RM98

30-day Unlimited Pass (3GB/day) – RM118

With the latest update, CelcomDigi has increased the daily high-speed FUP from 2GB to 3GB daily for the 14-day and 30-day unlimited pass. If you can max out the daily FUP overseas, essentially, you’re getting up to 90GB of high-speed roaming data on the 30-day unlimited roaming pass. As a comparison, Maxis’ unlimited pass has a daily high-speed data FUP of 2GB.

However, the daily high-speed FUP remains at 2GB per day for the 3-day and 7-day unlimited pass options

If you’re subscribed to CelcomDigi Postpaid 5G Plan 120 and above, or CelcomDigi One plans, you can enjoy a 50% discount on the unlimited roaming passes until 31st December 2024.

All four unlimited roaming passes also come with free 15 minutes of voice calls which you can use to receive or make calls. You can enjoy the Unlimited Pass in 76 countries and here’s the full list:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

Canada

China

Congo DRC

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Jersey

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mozambique

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

5G data roaming is also available in select countries where it is supported. Depending on the country, CelcomDigi may have roaming partnerships with two or more telcos, which provides users with greater network accessibility than buying a local SIM card.

How to activate the Unlimited Data Roaming Pass on Celcom and Digi?

To activate the pass, you’ll have to buy the Unlimited Data Roaming Pass as an Add-on from the respective Celcom and Digi self-care apps.

For Celcom customers, you’ll need to use the Celcom Life app (Apple App Store, Google Play Store), click on “Buy Add-on”, and then click on “Roaming”. Select the country you’re travelling to and choose the roaming pass of your choice. Once you’ve arrived overseas, you can turn on Data Roaming on your phone to stay connected.

For Digi customers, you’ll need to use the MyDigi app (Apple App Store, Google Play Store), click on “Buy Add-ons”, and then click on Roaming. Select the country you’re travelling to and choose the roaming pass of your choice. On the MyDigi app, you can choose your preferred activation date (Pass will activate between 12am to 2am Malaysian time) or select now to activate immediately. Once you’ve arrived overseas, turn on Data Roaming on your phone to stay connected.

Daily 2GB/3G FUP, data-add-on and voice calls

14-day and 30-day passes come with 3GB high-speed data daily. Add 5GB for RM10.

As mentioned earlier, the unlimited data roaming passes come with an FUP which is refreshed data. For the 14-day and 30-day unlimited roaming pass, you can enjoy high-speed internet up to 3GB per day, while the shorter 3-day and 7-day options comes with 2GB daily FUP. Once you’ve depleted your daily FUP, your speed will be reduced until it is refreshed at 11:59pm Malaysian time.

If you need more data, CelcomDigi allows you to add-on 5GB of high-speed data for RM10, which is valid for 24 hours.

As for the free 15-minute voice call perk, the calls are calculated based on a 60-second block. This allows you to receive or make up to 15 calls (within 1 minute) during the validity of the pass. It covers roaming calls back to Malaysia, calls within the current roaming country and to receive incoming calls. Once your 15 minutes quota is finished, you will be charged based on the pay-per-use roaming call rate.

If you haven’t done so, we highly recommend disabling voicemail to avoid expensive roaming charges. Telcos will charge you expensive roaming fees if calls are transferred to voicemail while you’re roaming overseas.

CelcomDigi Roaming Pass validity and throttled speed

While Celcom and Digi are currently merged as a single telco, the validity of the roaming pass is different between the two the brands. For Celcom customers, these unlimited roaming passes are time-based, and they will expire based on the time of activation. For example, if you activate a 3-day unlimited pass, it will expire exactly 72 hours later.

CelcomDigi throttles down to 1Mbps for postpaid and 512kbps for prepaid if you’ve depleted your daily data roaming FUP.

For Digi, the passes will expire at exactly at 11:59pm Malaysian time on the final day of validity. If you’re travelling overseas, be mindful of the Malaysian time as if you could lose a day’s validity if the Malaysian time is close to midnight.

Once you’ve depleted your daily FUP, CelcomDigi Postpaid customers can continue to use the internet at 1Mbps. However, for CelcomDigi prepaid, the throttled speed is much lower at 512kbps. That’s still good enough for web browsing, instant messaging and navigating on Google Maps, don’t expect smooth playback for video streaming.

If you roam without any unlimited pass, CelcomDigi will automatically activate its daily internet roaming at RM39 per day which provides up to 1GB depending on the country. Once you’ve depleted your data quota, your speed will be reduced to 256kbps. However, in some countries with only 50MB of roaming quota, your data will be blocked when your quota is depleted.

For more info, you can visit CelcomDigi’s Roaming page and FAQ. — SoyaCincau