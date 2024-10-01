KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Gamers on PlayStation are not having a good day.

That is unless they opt for offline single-player experiences, as Sony’s gaming network was hit by a massive outage from yesterday evening.

The official PSN Service Status page confirms problems affecting everything, namely “Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web”, reported The Verge.

Gamers received the message “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The whole Playstation Network is inaccessible. — Screenshot from Playstation Service Network

Players are unable sign in, play multiplayer games, or single-player games that need to connect and sign-in online first (though offline games are seemingly unaffected).

No official reason has been given for the outage, nor has there been any estimated time for when it might be fixed.

A bug messing with the home screen artwork for PS5 games was reportedly fixed hours ago, though it is unknown if that episode has anything to do with the outage.