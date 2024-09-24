KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — It appears that Samsung will be launching a new flagship Galaxy smartphone shortly after the release of the iPhone 16. The upcoming device is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is essentially the more affordable option of the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE set to launch on September 26

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE which was launched in October last year. Being a “Fan Edition” device, the Galaxy S24 FE aims to deliver flagship performance and experience at a lower price point.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7″ 120Hz Dynamic Amoled 2x screen and run on an Exynos 2400 chipset which is the same chip powering the current Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. As shown in the picture above, it retains a familiar Galaxy S24 series look and it retains a rear triple-camera setup that’s purportedly consists of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera.

For selfies, the device features a 10MP front shooter that sits in a punch-hole on the display.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery and still supports the same 25W fast charging via USB-C. As you would expect from a 2024 Samsung flagship, Galaxy AI will be one of its key standout features and it should ship with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.

According to a teaser video shared by Samsung Vietnam, the launch event is happening at 10pm on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Vietnamese customers who registered their interest will get to enjoy rebates of up to 2,000,000 VND (about RM343).

Interestingly, there’s no such teaser or registration of interest in Malaysia. Since Malaysia is a key market for Samsung, we expect local Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders to kick off shortly after the global unveiling.

So far there are no pricing details yet and we hope that the Galaxy S24 FE will be priced under RM3,000 in Malaysia. As a comparison, last year’s Galaxy S23 FE was officially priced at RM2,999 for the 128GB model and RM3,299 for the 256GB model.

As part of the pre-order promo, Samsung Malaysia offered a free 2x storage upgrade and a RM500 instant rebate, which brought the price down to RM2,499. At the moment, some retailers are selling the Galaxy S24 256GB for RM3,399 on Lazada and Shopee.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra to launch as well?

Besides the Galaxy S24 FE, it appears that Samsung may launch two more flagship tablets – the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the S10 Ultra. It is speculated that both tablets will be running on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip instead of Exynos or Qualcomm. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is said to feature 12.4″ screen while the larger S10 Ultra gets a larger 14.6″ screen. Both are said to feature Dynamic Amoled 2x panels with HDR10+, quad speakers and support 45W fast charging via USB-C.

Like most new Galaxy devices, the two flagship tablets are expected to support 7 years of Android OS updates. — SoyaCincau