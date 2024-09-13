KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Just earlier this week, Apple officially unveiled iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro to the world. We usually have to wait slightly later for new iPhones to arrive in our market but not this time.

As it turns out, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be released in Malaysia at the same time as the United States which is on Friday, 20 September. This is the first time that Malaysia has been included in the first wave of release for the iPhone.

Those who are eager to pre-order the 2024 iPhone line-up can do so starting this Friday, 13 September through several platforms. But first, let’s take a refresher and check out how much these new devices are priced in Malaysia.

iPhone 16 Malaysia pricing

The iPhone 16 is priced between RM3,999 to RM5,499 while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced from RM4,499 to RM5,999 — Image from SoyaCincau

As you may know, the iPhone 16 can be obtained with the standard 6.1-inch display or in the form of the iPhone 16 Plus which has a 6.7-inch display. You can have either model in 5 different colourways including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

Here’s how much the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus cost in Malaysia:

• iPhone 16 128GB – RM3,999• iPhone 16 256GB – RM4,499• iPhone 16 512GB – RM5,499• iPhone 16 Plus 128GB – RM4,499• iPhone 16 Plus 256GB – RM4,999• iPhone 16 Plus 512GB – RM5,999

iPhone 16 Pro Malaysia pricing

The iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order on Apple Malaysia's online store — Image from SoyaCincau

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro also comes in two options with the titular model having a 6.3-inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a 6.9-inch display. Both models can be obtained in 4 colourways including Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

As for the pricing in Malaysia, here it is:

• iPhone 16 Pro 128GB – RM4,999• iPhone 16 Pro 256GB – RM5,499• iPhone 16 Pro 512GB – RM6,499• iPhone 16 Pro 1TB – RM7,499• iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB – RM5,999• iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB – RM6,999• iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB – RM7,999

iPhone 16 pre-order at Apple Malaysia’s online store

Pre-order the iPhone 16 Pro — Image from SoyaCincau

Unlike during the early days of the iPhone in Malaysia, buying an iPhone in 2024 is quite a straightforward process. All you need to do is just choose your preferred retailer and for many, that would be directly from Apple itself through Apple Malaysia’s website.

Apple Malaysia will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on 13 September at 8pm. Now that there is already an Apple Store in Malaysia, you can choose to pick up your new device personally at Apple The Exchange TRX or have it delivered directly to you as usual.

iPhone 16 pre-order at Apple Authorised Resellers

Apple Authorised Resellers are an option for you to pre-order your iPhone 16 — Image from SoyaCincau

While there are quite a number of Apple Authorised Resellers (AAR) in Malaysia, it seems that only a handful of them will be taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The list includes:

• Machines

• Switch & Urban Republic

• iTworld

• Senheng & senQ

• Thunder

In terms of timing, all these retailers will follow Apple Malaysia’s timing as they will also start accepting pre-orders at 8pm on 13 September. Likewise, they will also begin releasing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models to the public on 20 September.

iPhone 16 pre-order through local telcos

You can ops to pre-order the iPhone 16 through local telcos — Image from SoyaCincau

If you are looking to save some money when you purchase any of the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models, getting them through telcos is probably your best option. Depending on the specific telco plan and contract duration, you might be able to purchase these new iPhone models at a slightly lower price.

CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, and Yes have confirmed that customers can pre-order the new iPhone models from them starting at 8pm on 13 September. However, none of these telcos have revealed their iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro plans. — SoyaCincau