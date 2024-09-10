LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Aside from launching the new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10, Apple has also updated its true wireless stereo lineup with the new AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This marks the first time Apple has introduced ANC technology to its more “affordable” earbuds.

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC Malaysia price and availability

Introduced as replacements for the 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods, these are the pricing of the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC here in Malaysia: AirPods 4 – RM599

AirPods 4 with ANC – RM829

You can also choose to add personalised engraving to your newly purchased AirPods 4. However, like the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple has yet to announce when its new AirPods 4 series will be made available here in Malaysia. So do stay tuned for any updates.

AirPods 4 now with H2 chip and USB-C charging case

Taken from the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods 4 now sport the brand’s latest H2 chip, which gives the wireless earbuds features such as Voice Isolation, Siri Interactions which allows users to simply nod their head as yes or gently shake their head as no to respond to Siri announcements.

The AirPods 4 also feature a new force sensor on the stem to play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press. The earbuds are claimed to offer low wireless audio latency, along with great microphone quality for phone calls, video calls, and gaming sessions, a trait the AirPods has been known for since its introduction. 16-bit, 48kHz audio is also supported here.

Another significant upgrade the AirPods 4 carries is USB-C with its charging case, making it easier to share a single charging cable across your various devices. However, only the charging case of the AirPods 4 with ANC comes with Qi wireless charging support. Measuring just 50mm in width, the charging case is said to be the smallest in the industry with wireless charging capabilities.

Apple brings ANC to its “non-pro” AirPods for the first time

As its name suggests, the AirPods 4 with ANC is essentially an AirPods 4 that comes with, well, ANC capabilities. Thanks to the H2 chip, as well as upgraded microphones and advanced computational audio, the AirPods 4 with ANC is able to reduce environmental noise such as aeroplane engines, city traffic, and more.

The earbuds also come with Transparency mode whenever users need to be aware of their environment, such as when walking in the city. There is also Adaptive Audio, which will automatically activate or switch between Transparency mode or ANC based on the conditions of the user’s environment. Conversation Awareness on the other hand will lower the user’s media when they start speaking to someone nearby.

As for battery life, the AirPods 4 can last up to a total of 30 hours with its charging case, which is similar to the previous-gen AirPods 3, and five hours on a single charge. With the ANC model, a single charge will enable you to listen to your audio for up to four hours, one hour less than its “regular” sibling.

AirPods Max updated with USB-C and five new colours

Apple did not introduce a brand new generation AirPods Max, which has been around since the end of 2020. However, it did give the over-over wireless headphones a USB-C port, replacing the old Lightning port, along with five new exterior shades to keep it looking fresh.

These new colours are Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The AirPods Max is priced at RM2,499 here in Malaysia and comes with free personalised engravings. However, Apple has yet to announce the availability of the AirPods Max with the new colour options. — SoyaCincau