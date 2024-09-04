BEIJING, Sept 4 — Huawei Technologies announced its own phone launch, happening just hours after Apple launches its next generation of iPhones.

In a Weibo post, Huawei stated that the company’s launch will happen on September 10 at 2.30pm, while Apple’s own launch even will be happening around 1am the same day in California.

Photos of Richard Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei Technologies’ consumer business group, using what looks like a dual-hinge phone seems to confirm a tri-fold smartphone.

With Apple’s market share in China dropping in recent times, Huawei instead has seen a new surge in its smartphone sales.

As the iPhone 16 line is predicted to mostly see incremental updates alongside Apple’s implementation of Apple Intelligence that will not launch immediately with the new update, Huawei is in prime position to come across as offering fresher tech.

Huawei currently is the world’s bestselling foldable smartphone brand at 35 per cent market share while Apple has yet to release a folding phone despite rivals including Samsung and various other Chinese smartphone brands already releasing various models.