KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Small- to medium-sized Malaysian companies face similar challenges in IoT deployments: complexity in implementation and inconsistent cost of communication lines for IoT devices.

These high and unpredictable costs—both in-country and across borders—make it difficult for companies to plan their budgets.

Different communication carriers across different countries also hinder the global expansion plans of many Malaysian companies.

Without a big workforce and resources, the complexity of managing a large number of SIM lines is a constant headache.

This is where a global IoT connectivity service provider like 1NCE can actually help.

“1NCE offers a disruptive and simple pricing model (10 years for US$15 for the Lifetime Flat subscription) providing customers with cost-effective and hassle-free service for their IoT devices which comes for only US$1.5 per year.

“Unlike traditional monthly billing models, customers pay only once. That’s why our company name is 1NCE, making it extremely affordable and flexible, while also reducing operational overhead.

“As a result, more than 20,000 customers worldwide have trusted us with more than 22 million connected products,” explained1NCE’s Head of Sales (APAC) Cheng Hua Lee.

That works out to about RM6.60 per year for 10 years. Now that is a price that is hard to beat.

And how does 1NCE ensure seamless connectivity in over 170 countries and regions?

“1NCE is a strategic partner with Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank and other large network operators, giving its customers direct access to their global and regional network infrastructure, and access to the roaming partner network for worldwide connectivity management. This partnership allows customers to enjoy the consistent cost and coverage across all supported countries and regions,” added Cheng.

Companies using 1NCE to expand their business globally will find that 1NCE’s global coverage eliminates the need for numerous local contracts and inconsistent integration and cost of services—making international expansion more accessible and cost-effective at a fully predictable cost.

These companies can deploy their IoT devices in multiple countries and regions seamlessly, using a single SIM card and billing structure.

It is also important to note that SoftBank Corp., one of the major Japanese Telecommunication Companies, is the exclusive sales partner for 1NCE in 19 markets across the APAC region.

“Their extensive network and expertise enables seamless distribution and support for customers, ensuring reliable and efficient IoT connectivity, and more importantly, ease of access to key markets in the APAC region.

“Our regional HQ is based in Singapore, with an in-country subsidiary entity of SoftBank Corp office in Kuala Lumpur, which allows us to support clients locally in Malaysia,” explained Cheng.

At US$15 for 10 years, the Lifetime Flat subscription is pretty hard to beat.

Janet Chan, Sales Manager of ST Digital Solutions Malaysia, further explained they are a local subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. in Malaysia, responsible for sales of 1NCE services.

“We work closely with 1NCE to expand the market reach and provide local support.”

And how does the pricing structure of 1NCE compare to that of other providers in the market?

“1NCE offers a one-time payment of US$15 + SIM charge (US$1-2.5 per SIM) for 10 years of rights to use 1NCE’s software tools and APIs, as well as 500 MB of data volume and 250 SMS. Unlike competitors, there are no other miscellaneous fees, such as monthly hosting fee, platform fee, activation fee, minimum monthly consumption fee, etc.

“This pricing is significantly lower compared to other providers, enabling customers to achieve substantial cost savings and ease of mind in achieving meaningful total cost of ownership consistently in local or overseas markets.

“There are also top-ups available, should the existing data volume be exhausted. The data volume top-up can be done when needed on the 1NCE site, either in automated or manual mode, as well as via API integration. This is available as many times as you like without the need to exchange SIM cards,” explained Chan.

She also added that the purchase and set up of 1NCE SIM cards is really straightforward. “Customers can easily order the SIM card online and it will arrive already activated at the time of shipment. No activation is required and it can be used immediately.”

There is also no minimum order requirement. “There is no minimum order requirement when purchasing 1NCE connectivity and software with its standard SIM cards.

“Whether you need one SIM card, thousands or even millions, 1NCE offers flexibility to cater to businesses of all sizes. This is one of the key values that 1NCE brings to the market to ensure the barrier of entry in implementing IoT solutions is the lowest possible.

“While large companies can benefit from our cost-effective economy of scale and reliable borderless IoT communication services, we also serve SMEs and startups.

“Our prepaid model, along with the ability to purchase even a single line, allows companies of any size to leverage our services and achieve cost savings. We believe that every business should have access to affordable and efficient IoT connectivity, regardless of its scale,” said Cheng.

An example of how 1NCE helped to solve a customer’s business challenge is ATrack Technology Inc, a Taiwanese fleet management solution provider.

“In the past, when ATrack was selling their solutions, it faced challenges in having to navigate through inconsistent charges and individual contracts from telecommunication providers in different countries.

“However, since collaborating with 1NCE, ATrack has been able to streamline its supply chain. By integrating communication services with its hardware solutions, ATrack can now quickly deliver its products to local partners in different countries.

“This end-to-end approach has effectively improved the quality of their offerings, reduced operational costs, and boosted ATrack’s competitive edge in the international market substantially.

“The collaboration with 1NCE is a testament to how harnessing the right IoT connectivity solution can bring fundamental improvements to businesses and further their market reach,” said Cheng.