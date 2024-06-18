KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― If you want Starlink and wish there’s a more portable setup, the satellite broadband provider is about to release their most mobile solution yet. Called the Starlink Mini, this is an ultra-portable Starlink hardware that’s designed for people on the go and it can fit in your backpack.

Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov has posted images of the “Starlink Mini” on X which shows a very simple setup with a kickstand and built-in WiFi. Oleg shared that the mini dish is only 28.9cm x 24.8cm, and the size is somewhere in between an iPad Pro 13″ (28.2cm x 21.6cm) and a MacBook Air 15″ (34cm x 23.8cm).

I’ve been really wanting a super portable starlink dish for a long time. This is exciting https://t.co/Q4qbSLTIAq Advertisement — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 17, 2024

According to CNet, the new Starlink dish has been certified by the US’ Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the built-in router supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands with 802.11ax and 3×3 MIMO. There are also LAN ports for those who require a wired connection.

I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space.



Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack.



This product will change the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2024

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has replied on X that he testing one at the moment and it took less than 5 minutes to set up. With a smaller dish, you should expect reduced performance compared to the typical dish which costs over RM2,000. As shared by Musk, the Starlink Mini is about to deliver 100Mbps download and 11.5Mbps upload, with an impressive 23ms latency. He added that it costs half the price of the standard dish and it still allows you to watch multiple 4K streams simultaneously.

Advertisement

The Starlink Mini dish is expected to be rolled out next month but there are no details yet for its availability in Malaysia. The current standard Starlink Actuated Hardware Kit in Malaysia is priced at RM2,300 and recently Starlink offered 50 per cent off for the kit. The Starlink subscription costs RM220/month in Malaysia which is higher than your typical fibre broadband subscription. ― SoyaCincau