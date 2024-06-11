KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — During Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote, there was a quick mention of a new password manager app in their MacOS segment. Creatively called Passwords, it’s a standalone password manager that will let you manage all your passwords and passkeys not only on your Mac but on your phone, tablet and even Windows devices too.

According to Apple, Passwords was built on the foundation of Keychain, the MacOS password management system that debuted 25 years ago. Passwords will make it easier for you to access all of your credentials such as website logins, WiFi passwords and two-factor verification codes all from one app, stored securely in Keychain. On top of that, Passwords will also alert users if it detects common weaknesses such as easily guessed passwords, passwords used multiple times, or if your password has been part of a known data breach.

The Passwords app will be heading to Mac, iPad, iPhone and Vision Pro by this fall as a free software update. In fact, even Windows users — presumably those that also use an iPhone or iPad with them — will be able to use Passwords via the iCloud for Windows app. There’s a valid reason for you to swap over to Password too; a a couple of password managers have in the past suffered from data breaches and security issues, such as LastPass.

Unfortunately, though for Android users, there is no mention of Passwords being available on there at this time, so if you daily drive an Android you may want to keep your password manager subscription for now. — SoyaCincau

