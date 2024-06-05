KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — On my home-related moodboard I pin things I’d like to have. A new fridge. A nice couch. A robot vaccum.

Cue Dreame announced it’s just released two robot vacuums, the X40 Ultra and the X40 Master, both going on sale on June 6.

The X40 Ultra is as fancy as it sounds. It comes with what Dreame calls a “dual mechanical arm” that features an extendable side brush as well as what it calls its MopExtend technology.

In summary: it’s a smart robot vacuum that also mops and reaches into nearly 100 per cent of right angles.

Dreame claims that it can clean edges within 1 millimetre of walls, to mimic what a human hand can.

What makes it smart? Well it has mapping capabilities that can create efficient cleaning paths by using a 3D structure light and RGB camera, and is able to identify and avoid up to 120 types of objects.

As for suction power, it’s rated at 12,000 Pa and also supports carpet vacuuming even with the mop technology activated but without tangling the fibres of carpets or wetting them.

You’ll have to pay extra for a hair-cutting roller brush though, that will cut hair that tangles when it touches the dustbin.

As someone who is always cleaning out hair from my vacuum wheels, that sounds admittedly lovely.

The Dreame X40 Master offers a compact cleaning package with a 28cm super slim profile. — Picture courtesy of Dreame

The X40 Ultra also has a docking station with automatic dust collection, water refilling and mop removal from the vacuum among other features and a large 3.2-litre dust bag.

As for the other robovac, the X40 Master is for those who are looking for an ultra-slim robovac and this one comes with a 28 centimetre super slim profile that won’t take up too much space in smaller homes.

As to official pricing, look out for the reveal on June 6 and the promotions on the Dreame Shopee and Lazada stores.

For more information, head to the website at www.dreame.my.