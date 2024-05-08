SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 — Apple yesterday announced a line of new iPad tablets revamped with a powerful AI chip that signalled the company is ready to introduce artificial intelligence across its devices.

The latest version of the iPad Pro uses a new chip called the M4, which is stronger than the one currently used for Apple’s laptops and ready to handle more power-hungry AI tasks, the company said.

The iPad Pro and ultralight iPad Air are the company’s first iPad releases in two years, ending Apple’s longest period without upgrades since it launched the tablet in 2010.

“Altogether, this new chip makes iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies.

Apple is expected to make a series of more ambitious AI announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10 in which the M4 chip could play a role.

The company founded by Steve Jobs has been criticised for going too slow on the AI revolution as Microsoft pipped its spot as the world’s biggest company by market capitalisation.

Microsoft has fully embraced the AI frenzy, rushing out AI-enhanced versions of its software and applications and pushing tools such as the Copilot chat functionality to its cloud computing clients.

Analysts expect the powers of the M4 chip to enhance other products, including iPhones and laptops.

“We see generative AI as a very key opportunity across our products,” chief executive Tim Cook said after Apple’s latest earnings last week. — AFP