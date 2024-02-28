PARIS, Feb 28 — The French start-up Mistral AI has announced the launch of its first AI-powered conversational chatbot. Still limited and accessible only by signing up to a waiting list, Le Chat is nevertheless billed as a French alternative to ChatGPT, the leader in this field.

Le Chat is a multilingual conversational assistant, based on the different language models (Small, Next and Large) developed by Mistral AI. The application is both educational and fun, simple to use and powerful.

In concrete terms, you can ask it practical or general knowledge questions. You can also ask it to summarize or translate an article, write a presentation or podcast, and so on.

On the other hand, it cannot (yet) source information from the internet to access up-to-date content. As a result, it may, at times, provide inaccurate or simply out-of-date information.

At the same time, Mistral AI also announced the launch of Le Chat Enterprise, a solution designed to improve productivity for professionals. This is a paid version, the price of which varies according to the number of requests.

Note that Mistral AI has also partnered with Microsoft to be present on its Azure AI platform, again aimed at professionals.

Ultimately, this launch is reminiscent of ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, with a truly powerful but still limited tool, and the obligation to sign up to a waiting list to be able to test the service.

Fortunately, the process is relatively quick, and you shouldn’t have to wait long to be able to test it out for yourself.

To get an idea of Le Chat’s performance, you can already register as a beta user. Feedback is welcomed by the Mistral AI teams to help them improve the effectiveness of their product.

Discover Mistral AI’s Le Chat conversational assistant at chat.mistral.ai/chat. — ETX Studio