KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Sony is offering some exciting deals just in time for 11.11 as the brand is slashing prices for the PlayStation 5 console as well as console bundles and stand-alone games. From first-party game titles to exclusive console bundles, Sony has something for you.

For those of you who are interested in picking up a PlayStation in time for the year-end festivities, Sony is currently slashing up to RM550 off the prices of the standalone console as well as selected theme bundles. The prices are as below:

The special deal will be available via selected Sony Stores, which you can check from the following link. Sony’s official Lazada Store will also be participating in the sale, with the promo price going live on 11.11. Check it out here. — SoyaCincau